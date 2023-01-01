Goodfellows donations, Jan. 1

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $531,374.20. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.

$16,017

Anonymous

$10,000

Anonymous

$7,500

On behalf of Broadmoor Apartment Communities and the employees in our Broadmoor family

$5,041

Anonymous

$5,000

In memory of Nichelle Nichols, actress, singer and dancer best known for her portrayal of Nyota Uhura in Star Trek and its film sequels; Joel and Katie Guenther; Edward Batchelder; Stephen and Jacqueline Torpy; anonymous

$4,000

Gary and Mary Lou Hannibal; Silvia Roffman

$3,000

In memory of Sylvia R. Bohn — Gary Bohn; Sanford and Andrew Smith; anonymous

$2,875

Thompson, Dreessen & Dorner and employees

$2,500

Ronald and Grace Reagan; Martha and David Slosburg; anonymous

$2,000

Tritsch Electric Company Inc.; Grant and Sharon Hrabovsky; Donald Schwalm; Mary E. Crouch

$1,851.81

From the staff of Omaha South High School

$1,500

In memory of Dennis; the Douglas and Marla Kellner Charitable Fund; Cliff Buckingham

$1,001

In memory of Robert L. and Sharon K. Sklenar

$1,000

In memory of Jack L. Timmins, Jean Timmins, John “Jack” Garlock, Rusty Garlock and Jill Garlock — Buzz and Becky Garlock; in honor of our eight grandchildren — Dennis and Ellin Murphy; in memory of Jim and Marilyn Hannam — Jack and Peg Hannam; Debra and Jeff Suing; Norma C. Hinchcliff; Jay and Tina Stewart; Barbara Hartmann; Ward and Judy Combs; Michael and Juliann Fritz; anonymous — West Point; Robert Owen family; anonymous; anonymous

$920

Omaha World-Herald Guild

$800

Marilyn Goetzinger

$520

In memory of my wife, Christine — Ray Stavneak Jr.

$510.50

Jutta Sofronovs

$500

In memory of victims of COVID-19 — Weining and Yuan Zhen; in memory of Mary Schoenbohm, Fred and Irene Kemp, Gib and Helen Schoenbohm, and Cecilia Crew — Edwin and Linda Kemp; John and Tracy Finocchiaro; Henry Farm and Equipment; Patricia Lynch; Marie and Dennis Mogis; Joanie and Richard Jacobson; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$450

Birte Gerlings; Kenneth L. Ruch

$393.62

Tory Ewing

$336

Cheers to Council Bluffs’ favorite son, Max Duggan! — by a fan

$310.65

Remembering Roger C. – Rog and Nan

$300

On behalf of our three family members who are not spending Christmas with us this year — Kelli and Frank Graf; in memory of Harlan Gillespie and Sally Uhrich — Cheryl Nelson and Shirley Gillespie; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$264.10

Anonymous

$260

In memory of my daughter Melissa — Bette Schrage

$259.75

In memory of Jessica Lynn Rose — Corey and Carrie Kaczmarek, Jacob, Justin, Johnny, Lucy, Carrie and Douglas Eddy, Savannah and John Rajca, Myla and Emma

$250

In loving memory of Doris and Ken Wegner — Doug Wegner; in memory of Chris and Sarah Phillips, Katheryn, and Lloyd and John Thomas — Jane and Chris Phillips; Stephen Nye; Carolyn Hall; anonymous; anonymous

$230

In memory of Coleen Olson Kinney, Joe Kenny, Mark Olson, Lorie Olson, Kaylen Dreger and Aubrey Dreger — Gloria and Robert Olson

$210

On behalf of Evy and Liam Campbell, Willa, and Clara and Della Pickering — Donald and Ann Campbell

$206

Marty and Aveva Shukert

$202

In honor of Finn David Ross — Glenn and Pam Ross

$200

In memory of the Klein Girls, Donna, Theda and Ginger. Goodfellows took care of us as children — Pat (Klein) Snyder; in memory of Rob and Harriet Nutty, and Herschel and Mildred Hartsell — Susan Nutty; in memory of Mardy and Leatha — Craig and Gretchen Jorgensen; in memory of Kathleen Fries — Jeff and Connie Fries and family; in memory of Jerry Kohll and Charlie Conkin — Edward and Nicole Crnic; Bruce and Donni Reid; Carl Nethers; Tom and Diane Heller; Garnet and Rhonda Miller; Walter and Morgan Hecht; Sue Gentes; Randall Petersen; Jacob and Lisa Peters; George Miller; Polly Hulme; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$180

In memory of Sandra Kohll, Louis H. Kohll, Chester and Virginia Stefanski, and Thomas H. Stefanski — David and Janet Kohll

$179

In memory of Stephen and Nicholas Spelic — Stephanie and Zachary Spelic

$167

In loving memory of Barry Scott Lakin and his father, David Owen Lakin, from their family

$150

In memory of Betty Prusha — William Paschang; David Fitzgibbon; anonymous; anonymous

$145

In loving memory of John and Darlene Eledge, Joann Reynek, James Babcock Jr., Rob Henkel and Carly Henkel from Kirk and Cele Eledge

$135

On behalf of Tom and Barb Brooks — Theresa and Blaine McKillip; Bette Somers

$134

In loving memory of Larry G. Jensen and his parents, Gene and Virginia Jensen, and in loving memory of Patricia J. (PJ) Schmollinger. They are remembered always and loved forever — Jackie, Kurt, Wendy, Cory, Kristen, Rylan and Regan

$130

Dave and Michelle Arkfeld

$125.72

In memory of Harold Lenz — Susan and James Kawamoto

$124

In memory of Sally and Harry Farnham — Jeff and Mary Laura Farnham; in memory of Malcolm and Mary Young — Jeff and Mary Laura Farnham

$120

In memory of Herb and Darlene Daniels of Howells, Nebraska — Michael Daniels

$107

Elsie A. Bowling Memorial Fund

$106

In honor of our family — Gayle and Monte Sothmann

$105.50

In memory of Gaybird (A.K.A. Gay Rich), you are loved always — Annie

$105

In memory of Abariotes family members; in honor of Elizabeth, Benjamin, Andrew, Samuel and Abby; in memory of Robert W. Guenette — Rita Guenette; Gary and Kim Petersen

$103.40

In memory of Neil, Denny, Don, and Mandy — Michael Connealy

$102

In honor of mom, Helen Mosher, who will turn 102 on Jan. 10, 2023 — Marilyn Kinsley

$100

In memory of Deb Gilg — Daniel and Carol Lindstrom; in memory of Kris Peterson — Fisher family; in memory of our brothers-in-law, Geoff Loper, Mike Drummy and Mike Vinkavich; in memory of my husband, Mike Maytes — Barbara Maytes; in memory of cousins Dee Goodman, BetteAnn Poska and Alan Stoler — Michael Goodman; to Mary Andrews, who gave me 67 years of memories — Don Andrews; in memory of our parents, David and Esther Rice and Stanley and Barbara Malashock — Neal and Jody Malashock; in memory of Bill Coacher — Maureen Coacher; in memory of Doris and Mike Synowicki — Bob Synowicki; in memory of our son-in-law Garner Girthoffer, a wonderful husband and father — Jim and Jeanne Dale; in loving memory of Leo R. Harrington — Ruth Ann Harrington; in loving memory of my mother, Genevieve Woodbury — Nancy Rohwer; Edward and Susan Furman Charitable Fund; William and Patricia Wollenhaupt; Mary and Dale Davenport; Ronald and Peggy Bertucci; K.A. and Nancy Holtorff; George and Kathy Nelson; Judith and Stanford Lessmann; Richard and Anna Gottner; James and Deborah Sibbernsen, Sr.; Dick and Mary Lynn Reiser and family; Robert Zaback; Vincent and Carol Sue Caraway; Laraine Roberts; W. Benton and Claire Copple, M.D.; Judy Nekonchuk; William and Ellen Luehr; Shari Ruskamp; Diana McDanal; John Lof; John and Pat Gedbaw; Greg and Teresa Sortino; Keith and Lois Krohn; Klenda-Kober families; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$97

In memory of Brian and Dennis Hegarty — Joy Lea Hegarty

$80.81

To celebrate our octogenarian birthdays — Deanna and Terry Hexum

$80

Gregg Beam

$76

In memory of Peaceful Hill Country School and Danny Parrish — Dennis Schumacher

$75

Happy Birthday, Jesus! By your death on the cross you have given all eternal life — Hayden, Halle, Tatum, Ava, Jack and John

$62

Grady and Elizabeth Hansen

$61

In memory of our dear friend, Brendan Byrnes — Anne and Lee Cornell

$60

Bruce and Phyllis Davis

$57

In memory of Joseph W. Brennan — Patricia Brennan

$52

In memory of our grandson, Joseph Riley Fehr — Charlotte and Ron Fehr

$50

In memory of Dad — Michael Ziskey; in memory of Ralph Lenton, formerly of Omaha — Nancy Dolezal and Mary Johnson; in memory of Lando and Eleanor Baker — Richard and Penny Kimball; in memory of Bill and Laura Silk — Matthew Wafer; Omaha Area Chapter Gold Star Wives of America; in memory of Lawrence Poppe, one of my grandchildren’s grandparents — Carolyn Erhart; in the Rev. Phil Rauth’s name — H. Rauth; J. Anthony and Rita Hoefer; Mary McGrath; Eleanor Rogan; James and Mary Jane Fitch; Kristen Genier; Timothy and Terri Fitzpatrick; John and Diane Tesarek; David and Suzanne Olson; Mark Barnes; Kendall Bentley; Leo and Cassandra Mayhan II; Dorothy Beutler; Thomas and Marlene Rohrbough; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$49

In memory of Mom and Dad Dolezal — Michelle Wiese

$40

In memory of Uncle Merle — Laura Munderloh; Michael and Karen Johnson

$36

In memory of Virginia Budka, a special teacher, from Janet Stefanski Kohll; in memory of my parents, Zeph and Flora Telpner, and my best friend, Debbie Flesher — Deborah Telpner

$35

John Goetzmann; Patrick Gillespie

$32

Anonymous

$30

In honor of Joan Scalzo — Mary A. Davey; in honor of Marikay Schwaller — Mary A. Davey

$25

In memory of James “Bus” and Helen “Moe” Jacobs, and William Knorr — Donny and Kathi Gottsch; in memory of Deb Strevey, beloved neighbor — Michael and Suzanne Raabe; in loving memory of Almira Sharp; Walter and Theresa Sherman; James and Carol Revoy; Karla Ermel; Jane Frahm; Janice and Raymond Buhr; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$20

In memory of our daughter Addison Hestermann — Jamie and Scott Hestermann; for my family — Dolores Buxter; John and Mary Hauschild; anonymous

$18

In memory of Tuffy Epstein and Michael Andrew Epstein — Helen and Arnold Epstein

$10

Richard Salazar; Debra and Wesley Kozeny

Daily total: $147,832.86

Fiscal total: $531,374.20

