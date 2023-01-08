Goodfellows donations, Jan. 8

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $588,646.01. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.

$10,000

Slezak Family

$6,000

Anonymous

$5,000

Anonymous

$3,000

Robbins Family Charitable Foundation

$2,500

Noddle Development Co.; anonymous; anonymous

$1,000

In memory of Anne Kirby — Joseph Kirby; the Rod Rhoden Foundation; Nancy Huber; anonymous

$682.32

Anonymous

$500.09

Anonymous

$500

In memory of Mom, Blanch Sederburg — Woody and Betty Johansen; in memory of Al, Adeline and Jim Kelly — Pat Kelly; in memory of dear Bob Bruckner — Martha Bruckner; in memory of our parents, John T. and Marian, and our brothers, John Paul and Tim — Martha Bruckner; in memory of Mark and Peggy Keber and Tom and Delores Howard — Allan and Laura Howard; in memory of Tom and Jean Jelinek-Clinton and Lucille Dorwart — Teresa and Charles Dorwart; Marcus and Catherine Maydew; Patricia Grabow; Judy Bahensky-Vogel; Donald Larsen; Kelly J. Martinson; Trudi Crosby; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$400

Anonymous; anonymous

$331

In memory of all veterans whose military honors were performed by us in 2022 — South Omaha American Legion Honor Guard

$300

In loving memory of Ted Jorges, Lois Jorges, Pam Drum (Jorges), Kelly Taylor (Jorges) and James Jorges; in memory of Mary Anne Bauer — Emily Cleary and Robert VanMeeteren; in memory of my loving wife, Ruth Johnson — Carl Johnson; Krutsinger family; anonymous

$250

Jack and Mariella Medura; Michael and Amy Johnson; Grace and Larry Lord; anonymous

$230

Sertoma Club of Omaha

$215

In memory of Lawrence Routt — Marilyn Routt

$200

In memory of Leland and Loretta Seibert and George and Sue Grillo — George and Betty Grillo; in memory of Pat Langel, sister — Donna Langel; Marilyn Gillen; Mardelle Gocek; Ricardo and Debra Turner; Shirley Petersen; Gregory and Rhonda Zebolsky; Gloria Jensen; Stephen Bartelt; anonymous; anonymous

$159

In memory of Carey D. McGarvey Sr., my son-in-law — Marilyn A. Horner

$151

Steven Norden

$150

Janice Brady

$140

In memory of David R. Young — Jeannette Young

$125

Anonymous

$111.08

In memory of our dad, Mike Drummy — Caitlin and Emily, Papillion

$107

In honor of the hardworking journalists of the World-Herald — Jane Campbell and Steve Konnath

$100

In memory of Jenny — Bruce and Sharon; in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Edmund Archer — S.A. Ingram; in memory of Glenn A. Sundvold — Mary Sundvold; in memory of Mike and Lydia Greco — Tom Greco; Midwest Design Imports Inc.; Marilyn Westenhaver; Gene and Marilyn Spence; Don Morgan; D.C. and Patricia Bradford III; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$76.75

Sheila and Daniel Hoffmann

$75

Thomas and Melissandra Prohaska

$57.57

In memory of Elvin and Rose Young, Elm Creek, Nebraska

$51

In memory of my parents, Lyle and Leola Stewart, and my brother, Roger — Delores Skog

$50

In memory of our parents, Warren and Marian Zimmerman and Fred and Betty Lyman — Al and Jane Zimmerman; in memory of Josephine Caltagirone on behalf of Mike and Staci Jackson; in memory of Jamie, Ryan and Alex Morey – Nancy Veasey; Lawrence and Susan Wedige; Rodney and Stefanie Larsen; Daniel and Janel Kramer; Albert and Martha Povondra; Esther Holmes; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$25

In honor of my sister Linda Larsen — Patti Luce; Donna Turner; Michael and Jean Stiehl

$20

In memory of Akyra, our husky — Gordon and Sandra Kay Viner

$15

In memory of Lisa (L.J.) Shulman and Marvin Parilman — Barb Widman

Daily total: $57,271.81

Fiscal total: $588,646.01

Photos: The Goodfellows fund through the years 1926 1936 1938 1938 1939 1939 1939 1941 1941 1941 1942 1948 1948 1948 1951 1953 1953 1957 1960 1962 1962 1963 1963 1965 1968 1969 1974 1975 1975 1976 1976 1976 1978 1978 1982 1982 1982 1988 1989 1989 1989 1991 1991 1991 1992 1994 1994 1995 1996