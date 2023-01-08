 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Goodfellows donations, Jan. 8

Check out our photos of the Goodfellows Fund through the years.

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $588,646.01. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.

$10,000

Slezak Family

$6,000

Anonymous

$5,000

Anonymous

$3,000

Robbins Family Charitable Foundation

$2,500

Noddle Development Co.; anonymous; anonymous

$1,000

In memory of Anne Kirby — Joseph Kirby; the Rod Rhoden Foundation; Nancy Huber; anonymous

$682.32

Anonymous

$500.09

Anonymous

$500

In memory of Mom, Blanch Sederburg — Woody and Betty Johansen; in memory of Al, Adeline and Jim Kelly — Pat Kelly; in memory of dear Bob Bruckner — Martha Bruckner; in memory of our parents, John T. and Marian, and our brothers, John Paul and Tim — Martha Bruckner; in memory of Mark and Peggy Keber and Tom and Delores Howard — Allan and Laura Howard; in memory of Tom and Jean Jelinek-Clinton and Lucille Dorwart — Teresa and Charles Dorwart; Marcus and Catherine Maydew; Patricia Grabow; Judy Bahensky-Vogel; Donald Larsen; Kelly J. Martinson; Trudi Crosby; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$400

Anonymous; anonymous

$331

In memory of all veterans whose military honors were performed by us in 2022 — South Omaha American Legion Honor Guard

$300

In loving memory of Ted Jorges, Lois Jorges, Pam Drum (Jorges), Kelly Taylor (Jorges) and James Jorges; in memory of Mary Anne Bauer — Emily Cleary and Robert VanMeeteren; in memory of my loving wife, Ruth Johnson — Carl Johnson; Krutsinger family; anonymous

$250

Jack and Mariella Medura; Michael and Amy Johnson; Grace and Larry Lord; anonymous

$230

Sertoma Club of Omaha

$215

In memory of Lawrence Routt — Marilyn Routt

$200

In memory of Leland and Loretta Seibert and George and Sue Grillo — George and Betty Grillo; in memory of Pat Langel, sister — Donna Langel; Marilyn Gillen; Mardelle Gocek; Ricardo and Debra Turner; Shirley Petersen; Gregory and Rhonda Zebolsky; Gloria Jensen; Stephen Bartelt; anonymous; anonymous

$159

In memory of Carey D. McGarvey Sr., my son-in-law — Marilyn A. Horner

$151

Steven Norden

$150

Janice Brady

$140

In memory of David R. Young — Jeannette Young

$125

Anonymous

$111.08

In memory of our dad, Mike Drummy — Caitlin and Emily, Papillion

$107

In honor of the hardworking journalists of the World-Herald — Jane Campbell and Steve Konnath

$100

In memory of Jenny — Bruce and Sharon; in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Edmund Archer — S.A. Ingram; in memory of Glenn A. Sundvold — Mary Sundvold; in memory of Mike and Lydia Greco — Tom Greco; Midwest Design Imports Inc.; Marilyn Westenhaver; Gene and Marilyn Spence; Don Morgan; D.C. and Patricia Bradford III; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$76.75

Sheila and Daniel Hoffmann

$75

Thomas and Melissandra Prohaska

$57.57

In memory of Elvin and Rose Young, Elm Creek, Nebraska

$51

In memory of my parents, Lyle and Leola Stewart, and my brother, Roger — Delores Skog

$50

In memory of our parents, Warren and Marian Zimmerman and Fred and Betty Lyman — Al and Jane Zimmerman; in memory of Josephine Caltagirone on behalf of Mike and Staci Jackson; in memory of Jamie, Ryan and Alex Morey – Nancy Veasey; Lawrence and Susan Wedige; Rodney and Stefanie Larsen; Daniel and Janel Kramer; Albert and Martha Povondra; Esther Holmes; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$25

In honor of my sister Linda Larsen — Patti Luce; Donna Turner; Michael and Jean Stiehl

$20

In memory of Akyra, our husky — Gordon and Sandra Kay Viner

$15

In memory of Lisa (L.J.) Shulman and Marvin Parilman — Barb Widman

Daily total: $57,271.81 

Fiscal total: $588,646.01

Goodfellows campaign brings in more than $588,000 to help Omahans in need
