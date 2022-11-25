 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Goodfellows donations, Nov. 23, 2022

Goodfellows donations

Check out our photos of the Goodfellows Fund through the years.

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $48,145.60. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.

$20,000

Anonymous

$3,000

Anonymous

$2,000

Anonymous

$1,000

In memory of Tony and Lola Capoccia

$500

In memory of Margaret and Wilson Moore Jr. — Terri and Jack Diesing Jr.; WMJDIXON Fund

$300

Loren Kastanek

$250

Dr. Thomas and Kathleen Seidel

$200

Vern and Kathy Faller

Daily total: $27,750

Campaign total: $48,145.60

