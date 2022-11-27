Goodfellows donations, Nov. 25, 2022

Goodfellows donations

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $61,087.71. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.

$1,000 In loving memory of Sebastian & Olive Circo, Paul & Lucille Circo, Joe Circo Sr. and Joe Circo Jr.; in memory of Alex Thiele — Ray Thiele; in loving memory of my parents — Rebecca Lebsack; in memory of Margaret, Ed and Dan — Mary and J. Russell Derr; Wils and Jennie Carr

$505 Craig Smith

$500 In honor of our five lovely grandchildren — Ronald and Victoria Cork; in memory of Dr. Paul J. Bender, Jr. — Susan Bender

$319 L. Bauer

$300 Barbara Lashinsky; Charles Smith; anonymous; anonymous

$250 Dr. Gladys and C.J. Haunton; John and Barbara Musselman; Darryle Todd

$200 In memory of my dear friend, Deb Gilg — Monica and Bruce Kruger; Bruce and Susan Gregory; Donovan and Heidi Donner; Daniel Gallagher; anonymous

$153 Linda Wells

$150 Anonymous

$125 Victor and Lynn Samuel Jr.

$100.11 In honor of our five fantastic Flamme grandchildren: Lindley, Alexa, Aiden, Linden and Chance — Larry and Mary Flamme

$100 In memory of Harry Polacek and Jay Polacek – Avis Polacek; in memory of Ed, Eileen and Joe – Carol A. Gottsch; in memory of John – Marlene Snell; James and Linda Havelka; Walter and Anna Strain; Clark and Toni Squires; Judd and Amy Lyons; Peggy and Stafford Pellish III; James and Carol Day; Marilyn Keane; Norman and Carol Zantjer; John Wilhelm; Diana Asher; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$91 In memory of Vern Kessler by Cathy and Bill Hill

$75 In memory of Charles A. Peters Sr., Barbara Peters Cisney, Courtney K. Richardson, Robert Richardson Jr. and Christopher Larson

$60 Hans and B.C. Matthiessen

$55 In memory of Mike’s 55th birthday — Paul and Susan Rice; David and Lynne Potter

$50 In memory of Harold L. Rock, a great lawyer — Maureen McGrath; Sheri Farrar; T.J. and D.F. Luedke; Curtis and Bradley Fischer; Judith Hofmaier; anonymous

$45 In memory of Huck — Bertha Huckeby

$40 In memory of our beloved parents Darwin and Margaret Mercure and Duane and Maudie Mauch — Norris and Sharon Mercure

$25 Connie and Kenneth Lemke; Larry Sparks; Lonnie and Lucretia Younie; Leonard Schwalm; Kenneth and Joyce Diediker; anonymous

$20 Reid Kenedy; Arlene Shreve

$19 In memory of loved ones – Sherry Parcel

$10 Anonymous

Daily total: $12,942.11

Campaign total: $61,087.71