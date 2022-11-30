Goodfellows donations, Nov. 28, 2022

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $69,665.71. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.
$2,000
Anonymous
$1,000
In memory of John Cantoni; Harold and Barbara Zabel
$828
Anonymous
$500
In memory of Jo and Van Timberlake — Vanessa Timberlake
$400
In memory of my dear husband, Orv Menard — Darlene Menard
People are also reading…
$250
Anonymous
$150
In honor of those that brought us here — Donn and Susan Forslund
$135
Anonymous
$105
In memory of Helen Knott's 105th birthday — Tina Holquist
$100
In memory of husbands Harold D. Peck and Harold L. Boettner, and grandson Bryan Lee Peck and in honor of Randall and Laraine Peck by Doris Peck Boettner; in memory of Alysa Jo — LaRue and Dean Marshall; in memory of Terry Hoscheid from his family; Laila Berre; John and Virginia Skold; Sharon Bojanski; Mary Grossman; Michael and Jane Freyer; Fred and Cathy Ebert; Cindy and Rod Phipps; Karen and Gordon Clouse; Dana Bond; Nicholas and Gretchen Vondrak; Richard and Karen Carroll; Karen Clark
$75
Joel Patton; Darwin Barker; Sharon and Nelson Newman
$50
In memory of Louise Day and Beth Whittaker of Council Bluffs — James and Sue Day; Thomas and Kathleen Skinner; Donald Baxter; Betty and Chad Mihm; anonymous
$48
Anonymous
$45
To my loving parents, Rudy C. Larsen and Antonete D. Larsen, from the Larsen family
$32
In honor of Corrin, Ezekiel, Creed, and Annika — Becky Balestri
$25
Ray Gallagher; Leslie Ann Zink; Allen Shepherd; Gerald Keane
$10
Robert Gutzman
Daily total: $8,578
Fiscal total: $69,665.71