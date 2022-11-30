Goodfellows donations, Nov. 28, 2022

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $69,665.71. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.

$2,000

Anonymous

$1,000

In memory of John Cantoni; Harold and Barbara Zabel

$828

Anonymous

$500

In memory of Jo and Van Timberlake — Vanessa Timberlake

$400

In memory of my dear husband, Orv Menard — Darlene Menard

$250

Anonymous

$150

In honor of those that brought us here — Donn and Susan Forslund

$135

Anonymous

$105

In memory of Helen Knott's 105th birthday — Tina Holquist

$100

In memory of husbands Harold D. Peck and Harold L. Boettner, and grandson Bryan Lee Peck and in honor of Randall and Laraine Peck by Doris Peck Boettner; in memory of Alysa Jo — LaRue and Dean Marshall; in memory of Terry Hoscheid from his family; Laila Berre; John and Virginia Skold; Sharon Bojanski; Mary Grossman; Michael and Jane Freyer; Fred and Cathy Ebert; Cindy and Rod Phipps; Karen and Gordon Clouse; Dana Bond; Nicholas and Gretchen Vondrak; Richard and Karen Carroll; Karen Clark

$75

Joel Patton; Darwin Barker; Sharon and Nelson Newman

$50

In memory of Louise Day and Beth Whittaker of Council Bluffs — James and Sue Day; Thomas and Kathleen Skinner; Donald Baxter; Betty and Chad Mihm; anonymous

$48

Anonymous

$45

To my loving parents, Rudy C. Larsen and Antonete D. Larsen, from the Larsen family

$32

In honor of Corrin, Ezekiel, Creed, and Annika — Becky Balestri

$25

Ray Gallagher; Leslie Ann Zink; Allen Shepherd; Gerald Keane

$10

Robert Gutzman

Daily total: $8,578

Fiscal total: $69,665.71