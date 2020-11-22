 Skip to main content
Goodfellows donors list, Nov. 22
$15,000

Omaha World-Herald

$3,000

Jim and Joan Chambers

$2,000

In memory of Fred Bekins by Sally, Sandy, Cindy, John and families

$1,200

In memory of S.T. Imulus — paying it forward. Many blessings!

$500

Edward and Dinah Manning

$300

In memory of Axel, Ida and Ted Erickson, Mead, Nebraska

$200

Anonymous

$150

Anonymous; On behalf of Dream Weavers

$100

Madonna Henson; On behalf of Dream Weavers; In memory of Bob Mefford

$83.43

Verneta Dirks

$75

Anonymous; In memory of Christine Savicky — Xi Beta Psi, a chapter of Beta Sigma Phi

$50

In memory of Carl Grimm — Susan Grimm

$40

On behalf of Dream Weavers; On behalf of Dream Weavers; On behalf of Dream Weavers

$25

In memory of Don Drews — Joyce Kochen; On behalf of the hard-working staff at ENOA — MAH

$20

In memory of Henry Munch — Paula and Scott Drews; On behalf of Dream Weavers; On behalf of Dream Weavers; On behalf of Dream Weavers; On behalf of Dream Weavers

Today’s total: $23,353.43

Campaign total: $23,353.43

To donate, click here.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

