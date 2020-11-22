Goodfellows donors list, Nov. 22

$15,000
Omaha World-Herald
$3,000
Jim and Joan Chambers
$2,000
In memory of Fred Bekins by Sally, Sandy, Cindy, John and families
$1,200
In memory of S.T. Imulus — paying it forward. Many blessings!
$500
Edward and Dinah Manning
$300
In memory of Axel, Ida and Ted Erickson, Mead, Nebraska
$200
Anonymous
$150
Anonymous; On behalf of Dream Weavers
$100
Madonna Henson; On behalf of Dream Weavers; In memory of Bob Mefford
$83.43
Verneta Dirks
$75
Anonymous; In memory of Christine Savicky — Xi Beta Psi, a chapter of Beta Sigma Phi
$50
In memory of Carl Grimm — Susan Grimm
$40
On behalf of Dream Weavers; On behalf of Dream Weavers; On behalf of Dream Weavers
$25
In memory of Don Drews — Joyce Kochen; On behalf of the hard-working staff at ENOA — MAH
$20
In memory of Henry Munch — Paula and Scott Drews; On behalf of Dream Weavers; On behalf of Dream Weavers; On behalf of Dream Weavers; On behalf of Dream Weavers
Today’s total: $23,353.43
Campaign total: $23,353.43
To donate, click here.
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.