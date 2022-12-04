Goodfellows list, Dec. 2

Goodfellows donations

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $129,380.84. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.

$3,000

Hal Koch

$2,000

Dean and Maria Jacobsen

$1,000

In loving memory of Frank Odorisio (The Boss), Denny, Darlene, Dede Odorisio and Uncle Otto; in memory of Kay from Dr. Ken Barjenbruch; in memory of Lee Lykke; in memory of Gail Scott; Sam and Mary Watson; Francis and Paula Partsch; Bonnie Austin; Carolyn Ireland; anonymous; anonymous

$887

In memory of two young people who left us too soon, Nathan Walker and Lauren Novak — Gladys Aldrich

$531

Anonymous

$500

In memory of Ruth Mach and Geo and Blanche Mach — Alan Mach; in memory of our daughter, Deanna Meier — Don and Dena Marie Fey; in memory of Col. John and Doris Hancock from sons Terry, John, Steve and David; in memory of our parents, Wesley and Helen Napravnik and Vincent and Alma Dirkschneider — Ed and Linda Napravnik; Jeff Harwood; Leonard and Charlotte Vermaas; John and Kathleen Ransom; Ann Settles; Julie Schroeder; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$407

In memory of Bernie Jackson and Bernie Kobza

$350

In memory of Jay Novicki — Larry and Jan Novicki; Barbara and Chet Thompson

$301

In loving memory of Nancy Cardisco-Preister and Diane Whitmarsh Preister — Daniel Preister

$300

In memory of Ken Kitchen — Josh and Maureen Kitchen; Charles Wise; John and Rosemary Francavilla

$255

In loving memory of our parents, Bob and Helen Goldberg, our brother Steve, grandson and nephew Christian Miller by Randy and Judy Hokamp, Janie Cart Frost and Julie Hayden; in memory of Kris E. Peterson — Cecilia Peterson; in honor of our grandchildren Chloe, Kason, Olivia, and Cole — Tommy and Frances Garvey; in memory of Connie Fabry — Mary and Donald Wells Jr.; in memory of Jill Karnett — Dick and Pam Jepson; Ron and Jean Gordon

$210

Jack Kiscoan

$204.89

Anonymous

$200

In honor of my good neighbors on Fieldcrest Drive — Kate Bradley; in memory of my family who have passed — Jim Hastings; in memory of Don Larimer; Stan and Patty Wegner; Ronald and Shirley Sorenson; Leslie and Marlie Broadbent; anonymous

$150

To honor my six beautiful grandchildren — Vicki Rakowsky; in memory of Deb Gilg — Daryl and Patricia Wittstruck; Greg and Julie Classen

$149

In memory of Floyd and Helen Niedbalski — Peg and Bob Niedbalski

$145

In loving memory of Jeff Hayden by Julie Hayden and son, Joey

$125

In memory of Marlene W. Hechtman by her family; in memory of Donald Baldwin Sr. — Janet and David Baldwin; Michael and Rondi Kinney; anonymous; anonymous

$120

Terry and Debra Blue

$119

In memory of our beautiful granddaughter Zoe — Geraldine and Donald Chase

$106

In memory of Grandpa Bernie’s Dec. 4 birthday — Janis Connealy

$102

James Bottorff

$100

In memory of Addison Hestermann — Julie and Ken Nelson; in memory of J. Paul Fritton — Mike Fritton; in memory of Walt and Mary Murphy — Dan Murphy; in memory of Bette Davis Negley — Kara and Thomas Negley; in memory of W. James Wells and Martin Wells — Kimberly and James Larsen; in memory of Ira Priluck, M.D. — Judy Spaen; in memory of Chris — Dianne Desjardins; in honor of Rabbi Batsheva Appel — Samuel Bierner and Joseph Pinson III; in loving memory of our parents, Howard and Arlene Meuhlich; in memory of Deb Gilg; Tom & Theresa Dein; David and Peggy Wolff; Katherine Parks; Nanette and Curtis Johnson; Wayne and Joyce Brunz; Debra Haar; Leesa Lawson; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$95

From the Balus Cousin Crew

$89

In honor of my friend Virginia Hardy by Judy Ortlieb, Louisville

$64.68

In loving memory of Gene V. McKenna Sr. — Donna McKenna

$61

In memory of John Carl — The Bryngelson Family

$50

In memory of Vidariy I. Levit — Anna Levit; in memory of Leonard Garaczkowski by his family; in memory of Colton McClenny — Dianne Desjardins; in memory of August F. Bock; Barb & Art Peters; Richard Petersen; the Hanny family; Sheila Burke; Cindy Black; Fred and Gretchen Christensen; John and Carol Novak; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$47

In memory of Michael J. Biers — Robert and Brigitte Biers

$45

In loving memory of our granddaughter Amanda Sullivan, love and miss you, Grandma and Grandpa K.

$40

Merry Christmas, Keaton, Karter, Karson, Isabelle, Jacobi, Kyler, Jaxlyn, and Mimi; in memory of Catherine Kaminski — Tony and Dorothy Panowicz

$31

Anonymous

$30

Willa Vargas; Edward Lenz

$25

Deanna Vandriest; Claudia Lucas; John and Shirley Meier; Donna Seevers; anonymous

$21

In memory of David R. Smith and all Korean War veterans from the Gary Smith family

$20

In memory of Eleanor Schram from the Schram family; Richards and Geraldine Preister

$19.61

In memory of John Bartle

$19.23

In memory of E.F. “Bud” Bartle

$18

Every Other Tuesday Night Poker Club (EOTNPC); Retired Old Men Eating Out (ROMEO)

$11.50

In memory of grandparents Arthur and Naomi Simeoni, parents John and Dena Giachino, and sister Jane Dimon by Jim and Linda Petersen

$10.32

In memory of our niece and nephew, Lynn Lacoma-Turner and Abe McGargill. Forever in our hearts — Uncle Bob and Aunt Julie Rosinski

Daily total: $34,017.23

Fiscal total: $129,380.84