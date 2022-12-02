Goodfellows list, Nov. 30

Goodfellows donations

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $95,363.61.

$6,500

Anonymous

$2,500

In honor of our clients and friends by Swartzbaugh-Farber & Associates Inc.

$2,000

In memory of Fred Bekins by Sally, Sandy, Cindy, John and families

$1,000

In memory of our loved ones lost: John, Bernal, Lauren and Norma — John and Shirley Beier; Harry and Gretchen Anderson; Stacy Hughes

$510

Jean Volsicka

$500

In memory of my wife, Joanie — David Haas; Deryl Hamann; Jerald and Mardell Chesnut; Thomas Schleisman; Edward and Dinah Manning

$300

Donald Harm; Marilyn Hale; James and Mary Sue Wendt; Michael and Theresa Johnson

$250

In memory of Stephen Lundholm — Sandra Lundholm; in memory of Nita Styles and Charlie Gerhard — Jane Gerhard

$215

In memory of Dan Glynn and Ralph Siverly — Thomas and Diana Glynn

$210

Remembering Mariam — WJ Stamp

$200

In honor of our parents: Arch and Byrdene and Kenneth and Louise — James and Karin Priefert; in memory of Marie and George Copenhaver and Suzanne and Bradley Walde — Noreen Hoeper; Kathleen Hogan; Carm Cosentino; Steven and Annette Huff; Gail and Tim Dickel; anonymous; anonymous

$154

Cynthia Palmer

$150

Margie Chartrand; Jean A. Spires

$129.90

In memory of our son, Andrew Krueger — Robert and Debra Krueger

$125

In memory of Jack Genners — Sharon Genners; Marvin Richter

$120

Rodney Andrews

$113

In memory of Betty and Robert “Scoop” McArdle

$100

In memory of our son, SSGT Andrew Zaraya — Raymond and Nancy Zaraya; in memory of Carmey Butul Syiek and Meralda Syiek McCann; in memory of Mabel Lofdahl — Anna Carlson; in memory of Matt, Love, Mom — Louisville; in memory of my husband, Tom Tibbels – Jacque Tibbels; in memory of Ben and Beatrice Schneider from Jan, Blake, Alex, Allie and Hannah Beatrice Lund; in memory of Duane Thelen — Joyce Thelen; Eugene and Martha Feit; Stephen and Mary Diane Brocky; Raymond and Delores Christensen; William and Dorothy Soukup; Sharon Appleby; Henry and Virginia Munch Jr.; Constance Wesely; James McQuillan; Terry and Suzanne Carson; Lorene Dulkoski; Beverly Otis; Kathryn Raasch; Lisa Caveye; Stephen Clark; Jamie Tarkowski; Lynda Mirvish; anonymous; anonymous

$86

In memory of my parents, Gerhard and Frieda Beilke — J. Beilke

$78

In memory of Sodsai (Kate) Ruhe — Daniel Ruhe

$75

In memory of Larry and Benjamin — anonymous; Robin Gottsch

$60

Barbara Witte; Creighton Novacek

$58

G.E. and K.T. Mackie

$50

In memory of a friend, Deb Gilg — Marty Magee; in honor of G.G. — Joyce Tiarks; Dennis and Susan Bristol; Catherine Rudin; Elizabeth Fellows; Edie Kallemeyn; Dennis and Nancy Petersen; David and Diana Dohse; anonymous; anonymous

$40

Donald and Rebecca Von Seggern

$35

In memory of Joe

$30

James and Carol Sheldon

$28

In memory of Nate Skokan — Rod and Sonja Hunke and family

$25

Charles and Annabelle Keene; Richard and Louise Webb; Shirley Carpenter; Michael Gahan; Beverly and Joseph Hrdy; Patricia Roelle; John and Linda McPhail; anonymous

$21

Michael Lacroix

$20

Barbara Coffey; John Buchholz

$10

Douglas Shanahan

Today’s total: $25,697.90

Fiscal total: $95,363.61