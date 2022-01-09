Goodfellows raises more than $673,000, tops last year's campaign

“Dear Friends, in 1952 I was in Korea (combat zone). You sent me a great care package. Great gift! Thanks,” he wrote in a note accompanying his donation.

This year, he gave $69 because it had been 69 years since he received the package. Now 91, he still remembers that the box held candy, cookies and other goodies and that he shared it with four buddies and an orphaned child “adopted” by some of the soldiers.

With his wife, Joyce, he gives to Goodfellows because he has been a regular World-Herald reader for many years and has been touched by stories about the charity during the holidays.

“The money goes to those who need it most,” he said in a recent interview. “And I needed that care package bad.”

He gave $52 for the same purpose in 2017, ‘18 and ‘19 and $200 in 2020 in honor of son Gary, who died of complications from Lou Gehrig’s disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, that year.

“It’s not much, but I hope it helps,” he said.

This year’s gift still was in the name of both Red and Joyce, though she died Dec. 13 at age 90. They were married for 69 years.