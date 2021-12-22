Goodfellows recipient says assistance helped put Christmas dinner on the table

Tough times like these are when programs like Goodfellows are helpful, she said. Goodfellows receives funding through The World-Herald’s annual charitable fund drive. Proceeds from donations help those in crisis.

Collins’ family received help from Goodfellows a couple of years ago, so she said she knows what it means to those getting help this year.

For her family, it meant Christmas dinner on the table and gifts for the kids. This holiday will be another lean one, she said.

“I’m used to going without, but I don’t like my children to go without,” she said. Still, the kids are troupers, she said, and ask how they can help others.

So when a friend is in trouble and needs a place to stay or someone needs a meal, they are welcome at the Collins home, she and her kids say.

“We always try to pay it forward,” she said. “(My kids) would rather help someone else than get help themselves.”

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.