 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
Goodfellows recipient says assistance helped put Christmas dinner on the table
0 comments

Goodfellows recipient says assistance helped put Christmas dinner on the table

Check out our photos of the Goodfellows Fund through the years.

The years have not been kind to Tanya Collins and her family.

In 2011, her husband, Michael Collins, a volunteer firefighter in Shelby, Iowa, was struck and killed while directing traffic at a crash on Interstate 80 in western Iowa.

Michael Collins

Michael Collins

Ten years on from his death, she continues to have a hard time making ends meet.

Collins, 45, said her biggest hurdle is that she can’t pull in a paycheck due to a disabling back injury.

“I don’t have a lot of money, but I have a lot of bills,” said Collins, of Council Bluffs. “Everything is going up, gas is going up, our cars are breaking down, we had flood damage and now the water heater went out.”

And to top it off, her family has come down with COVID-19.

“I’m so tired, I feel horrible,” she said over the phone. “I can’t breathe. I can’t walk five feet without getting winded.”

Her pregnant 19-year-old daughter and her 12-year-old stepson have it. Her brother has tested positive. Her daughter’s boyfriend caught the virus, too. The family has been quarantined.

gfmomanddaughter

Tanya Collins, right, with daughter Jasmine.

Tough times like these are when programs like Goodfellows are helpful, she said. Goodfellows receives funding through The World-Herald’s annual charitable fund drive. Proceeds from donations help those in crisis.

Collins’ family received help from Goodfellows a couple of years ago, so she said she knows what it means to those getting help this year.

Tanya Collins and family

Tanya Collins took this selfie of her family at her husband's gravesite. The picture shows her daughters, Jasmine and Vanity, their boyfriends and her stepson, Damien. From left to right, Eros Morrison and Jasmine Collins, Damien Adkins, Matthew Todd and Vanity Collins, and in the right-hand corner, Tanya Collins.

For her family, it meant Christmas dinner on the table and gifts for the kids. This holiday will be another lean one, she said.

“I’m used to going without, but I don’t like my children to go without,” she said. Still, the kids are troupers, she said, and ask how they can help others.

122221-owh-new-goodfellows-3-

An honor guard member offers an American flag to Tanya Collins during the burial service for her husband, Michael Collins, a Shelby, Iowa, volunteer firefighter who died after being struck by a car in 2011.

So when a friend is in trouble and needs a place to stay or someone needs a meal, they are welcome at the Collins home, she and her kids say.

“We always try to pay it forward,” she said. “(My kids) would rather help someone else than get help themselves.”

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Goodfellows

To make donations:

Online: Omaha. com/goodfellows

Mail: World-Herald Goodfellows c/o United Way of the Midlands, 2201 Farnam St., Suite 200, Omaha, NE 68102

Today’s donations, Page B2

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden promises 500 million free COVID-19 rapid tests

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert