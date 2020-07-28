Google awards $175,000 to 5 Nebraska nonprofits

One of the nonprofits will receive an additional $125,000 by a vote of the public. Votes can be cast online through July 30.

“We are very grateful for Google’s continued investment in Nebraska,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a press release. “These funds will go far in helping deserving nonprofits create innovative solutions for their communities and accelerate economic growth across the state.”

Google is currently building a $600 million data center on 275 acres near Nebraska Highway 50 and Schram Road in Papillion.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.