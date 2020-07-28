Google awards $175,000 to 5 Nebraska nonprofits

Five Nebraska nonprofits have been selected to receive $175,000 each from Google’s philanthropic arm.
The tech giant recently announced the winners of the Nebraska Google.org Impact Challenge, which accepted applications from nonprofits with “bold and creative ideas to create economic opportunity.”
The five organizations, announced in a press release, are in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island and Kearney:
- Greater Omaha Worklab partners with employers and nonprofit organizations by offering resource navigation and personalized coaching to help people achieve success in their lives.
- New Americans Task Force: CareerLadder connects Lincoln’s immigrants and refugees to high-skill and high-wage career pathways.
- Kearney Works tackles the issue of rural workforce development through services to help clients to be well-prepared for the labor pool.
- Metropolitan Community College prepares Omaha Correctional Center residents for successful reentry into the workforce.
- Native360 Loan Fund Inc. of Grand Island provides affordable capital and technical assistance to Native American business owners.
The winning organizations were selected in part by a panel of judges from Nebraska.
One of the nonprofits will receive an additional $125,000 by a vote of the public. Votes can be cast online through July 30.
“We are very grateful for Google’s continued investment in Nebraska,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a press release. “These funds will go far in helping deserving nonprofits create innovative solutions for their communities and accelerate economic growth across the state.”
Google is currently building a $600 million data center on 275 acres near Nebraska Highway 50 and Schram Road in Papillion.
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127
@reecereports
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.