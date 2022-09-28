 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Google looks to bring high-speed internet service to Omaha

  • Updated
Work has already begun on the site of the new Google data center

Google's high-speed internet could be coming to Omaha. 

The Omaha City Council next week will consider a license agreement with Google Fiber that would allow the company to install, maintain and operate a fiber optic network in the public right of way. 

Approval of the license would allow the company to offer its high-speed internet service to residential and small business customers. 

The agreement includes requirements for construction permits, notice to property owners before construction work begins, bonds and insurance. It would be in effect for 10 years. 

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said in a press release Wednesday that Google Fiber "is a perfect fit for the growing tech sector of our economy."

The fiber network is currently in design with construction expected to begin in 2023. Service will become available in segments as the network is completed. 

Google is currently building a data center near State Street and Blair High Road in Omaha — the third Google data center in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area. 

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica covers city issues for The World-Herald, including public parks, transportation, Omaha City Council and the Mayor's Office. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

