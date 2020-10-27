GOP email about 'official' ballot drop boxes at Omaha Trump rally spurs confusion

The Nebraska Republican Party made it clear Tuesday that its ballot drop boxes at an Omaha rally for President Donald Trump will not be "official" boxes.

Nebraska Democrats criticized the state GOP's decision to describe the boxes as "official" in an email to people registered to attend Tuesday night's rally. The email said Douglas and Sarpy County voters could return early ballots to the boxes during Trump's rally at Eppley Airfield.

The state GOP, after receiving questions from reporters and election officials, sent rally attendees a second email clarifying that the boxes were not "official" but rather provided by the Trump campaign.

Only drop boxes provided by election officials in Nebraska's 93 counties can be called "official," according to Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen and Douglas and Sarpy County election officials.

Evnen and local election officials received calls and emails Tuesday from people concerned election officials might be taking sides in a close presidential race. A single electoral vote is up for grabs in the competitive Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District.

"The ballot collection boxes that will be available at the rally are not official collection boxes, and any representation to the contrary is incorrect," Evnen said.