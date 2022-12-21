Got lights? Papillion couple sets a high bar for holiday exterior illumination

Ann and Frank Giandinoto of Papillion love decorating for the holidays.
Every holiday.
They start on Christmas at the end of October and need to get everything packed away in time for Valentine's Day. Then comes St. Patrick Day, Easter and the Fourth of July.
Halloween brings another extravaganza.
“Halloween is almost as big as Christmas,” Ann said.
The couple has always loved to decorate, but it wasn’t until they purchased a double lot at the corner of 66th and Cornhusker Road 16 years ago that things really took off.
There’s much more room to put things, Ann says, both inside and out. Every side of the house is decorated.
Every compliment about their display pushes them to new heights. Plus, it’s fun for their 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandkids.
“We just love to do it,” Ann said. “People just love coming by our house.”
Christmas decorating starts the day after Halloween and they work until they’re done. The job usually takes about three weeks. Being 78 years old doesn’t stop either of them.
“He (Frank) gets up there and does it and we say a lot of prayers,” Ann said. “God helps us through the whole thing.”
Although they have every kind of holiday decoration, from reindeers to toy trains, Ann said it all starts with their three nativity scenes. For Ann, that’s what Christmas is all about.
“My favorite is the big angels,” Frank said. “I like it all.”
It’s not an expensive hobby because 75% of the decorations come from the Goodwill. If something isn’t working right, Frank can fix it.
Nearly everything has LED lights so their electric bill doesn’t go through the roof.
They plan to keep decorating year-round as long as they’re able.
“We make a lot of people happy,” Frank said. “We reach a lot of hearts.”
On the first day of the OWH cookie countdown: Peppermint Bark Fudge
If you crave the flavor of peppermint bark — that quintessential Christmas candy you can only seem to find this time of year — then you are going to love this Peppermint Bark Fudge.
It is super simple to put together, it doesn't even require a candy thermometer. In 15 minutes you can whip up some fudge that will be a tasty addition to a cookie tray or make a great edible Christmas gift.
Peppermint Bark Fudge
Chocolate Layer
½ cup + 1 tablespoon sweetened condensed milk (half of a can)
1½ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
2 tablespoons marshmallow creme
½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon peppermint extract
White Chocolate Layer
½ cup + 1 tablespoon sweetened condensed milk (half of a can)
1½ cups white chocolate chips
2 tablespoons marshmallow creme
½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon peppermint extract
1/3 cup crushed candy canes, plus 1 extra tablespoon for garnish (about 4-5 regular candy canes)
1. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper, leaving enough overhang on the sides to easily remove the fudge once it has set. Set aside.
2. Chocolate layer: Combine ½ cup + 1 tablespoon of sweetened condensed milk (half of the can), chocolate chips, and marshmallow creme in a double boiler over medium-low heat. Stir constantly until the chocolate chips have melted. Once the mixture is smooth, remove from heat and stir in the vanilla and peppermint extracts. Spread chocolate layer into the prepared pan. A small offset spatula is helpful for this.
3. Wash and thoroughly dry the double boiler insert — careful, it’s likely still warm.
4. White chocolate layer: Combine ½ cup + 1 tablespoon of sweetened condensed milk (the rest of the can), white chocolate chips, and marshmallow creme in a double boiler over medium-low heat. Stir constantly until the white chocolate chips have melted. Once the mixture is smooth, remove from heat and stir in the vanilla, peppermint extract, and 1/3 cup crushed candy canes.
5. Pour over chocolate layer and spread into an even layer. If desired, sprinkle with extra crushed candy canes, gently pressing them into the fudge so they stick.
6. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight until completely set. Once set, remove the fudge from the baking pan by lifting out the aluminum foil or parchment paper. Peel away foil and cut into 1-inch squares.
7. Fudge stays fresh covered at room temperature for 1 week or in the refrigerator for 2-3 weeks. Stack between layers of parchment paper so the fudge squares don't stick together.
Adapted from sallysbakingaddiction.com
On the second day of the OWH cookie countdown: Gingerbread wonderland
Forget about setting out a plate of a sugar cookies for Santa when he arrives at your house. Surprise him instead with a stunning gingerbread wonderland. Just make sure you still leave him a tall glass of milk!
Gingerbread Dough
• ⅓ cup light molasses
• 1 cup light brown sugar
• 14 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 2 tablespoons honey
• Zest of 1 lemon
• 4 teaspoons ground ginger
• 2 teaspoons cinnamon
• ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
• ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 4 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 large egg, lightly beaten
Directions:
1. In a large saucepan over medium heat, add molasses, brown sugar, butter, honey, lemon zest, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. Stir frequently until the sugar has dissolved.
2. Increase the heat to bring the mixture to a boil. Remove from heat and beat in baking soda. Mix briefly until combined, then let cool for 15 minutes.
3. Sift flour and salt together, then fold into the sugar mixture in batches, using a stand mixer.
4. Add egg and mix until just combined.
5. Scrape out dough onto plastic wrap, cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
TIP: Do not overwork the dough, or cookies will spread during baking.
Layered Snowflake Tree Cookies
1. Preheat oven to 325 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Roll out the gingerbread dough to ¼-inch thickness. Using varied sizes of snowflake cookie cutters, cut out 12 snowflakes. Using a small star cookie cutter, cut out one star. Transfer cutouts to the baking sheet and bake in batches for 10 minutes or until golden brown at the edges.
3. Once fully cooled, pipe royal icing onto each cookie and stack together. Dust with powdered sugar.
Royal Icing
• 2 cups powdered sugar
• 1 lightly beaten large egg white
• ½ teaspoon lemon juice
• 1 teaspoon water
1. Add powdered sugar, egg white, lemon juice and water to a mixing bowl. Beat until soft peaks form.
2. Use food coloring to create your desired colors.
3. Spoon into a piping bag for easy decorating.
TIP: Prepare icing ahead and store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week.(Recipes adapted from Mima Sinclair’s “Gingerbread Wonderland.”)
On the third day of the OWH cookie countdown: Cherry Mash
World-Herald reader Rhonda King shared her recipe for a holiday favorite: Cherry Mash.
“I made this the first Christmas I was married (nearly 50 years ago). My father-in-law loved it so much it became a family tradition (and remains so even after his passing)," said King.
Cherry Mash
2 cups sugar
½ cup (1 stick) butter
2/3 cup evaporated milk
12 large marshmallows
6-ounce package cherry chips
11.5-ounce package milk chocolate chips
¾ cup peanut butter
16-ounce package salted peanuts, crushed
1. Combine sugar, butter, evaporated milk and marshmallows in a heavy-duty pot. Boil 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add cherry chips. Let cool.
2. Melt milk chocolate chips. Then add peanut butter and crushed salted peanuts and stir.
3. Put half of chocolate mixture in the bottom of a greased 9-by-13-inch pan. Freeze.
4. Add top layer of cooled cherry mixture followed by remaining chocolate mixture. Refrigerate until well-chilled.
TESTER'S NOTES: We used a food chopper to chop the peanuts. We also had plenty of mini marshmallows on hand, so we used a conversion of 10 minis to one large marshmallow.
On the fourth day of the OWH cookie countdown: Buckeye Bites
Every Christmas, peanut butter balls find their way onto my family’s must-make list. But they are my least favorite thing to make. The peanut butter middles are very sticky and hard to roll. After years of practice, you’d think I would have mastered the art of dipping them so they look pretty: at least they don’t have to look good to taste good.
This year, I wanted something with the same flavor profile but that would be easier to make. The sweet powdered sugar and peanut butter filling is balanced nicely with the salty pretzels and not-too-sweet chocolate. The peanut butter mixture is soft, but surprisingly not sticky at all. And these Buckeye Bites are much simpler to dip in chocolate than peanut butter balls. Win, win.
But the true test was how they’d taste. Would they be an acceptable replacement?
As quickly as they disappeared, I’d say we have another win.
Buckeye Bites
1½ cups creamy peanut butter
½ cup unsalted butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 cups powdered sugar
1 bag of square pretzels
3 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 tablespoon coconut oil
1. Line a large baking pan with parchment paper. Place about 60 square pretzels in an even layer on top. Set aside.
2. In a large mixing bowl, beat the peanut butter and butter on medium speed until creamy, about 3 minutes. Add the vanilla and beat until incorporated, about 1 minute. Slowly add the powdered sugar, one cup at a time, until it’s incorporated. The peanut butter mixture should be thick and slightly wet but not sticky.
3. Use a rounded teaspoon to roll the peanut butter mixture into balls. Place one ball of peanut butter on top of each pretzel prepared on the baking sheet. Once all balls are rolled, place another pretzel on top and gently press down to sandwich the peanut butter, being careful not to break the pretzels.
4. Once all sandwiches are made, combine the chocolate chips and oil in a large tall measuring cup and heat in the microwave on high in 30-second increments, stirring in between, until the chocolate is melted.
5. One at a time, dip half of each peanut butter pretzel sandwich into the chocolate and place it back on the parchment paper. Repeat until all sandwiches are dipped. Place in the freezer for 15 minutes, or until the chocolate is frozen.
6. Store in an air-tight container in a cool place for up to 5 days or in the freezer for a month.
Source: whatmollymade.com
On the fifth day of the OWH cookie countdown: Chocolate marshmallow surprise
This chocolate cookie has a chewy surprise inside. World-Herald reader Teresa Shannon found the recipe in a 40-year-old community cookbook from Stanton, Iowa, and has been baking them for years.
"Everybody always asks for the recipe," she said.
Give it a try and you'll see why.
Chocolate Marshmallow Cookies
½ cup shortening
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
¼ cup milk
1¾ cup flour
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking powder
Scant ½ cup unsweetened cocoa
18 large marshmallows, halved
For the frosting
½ cup brown sugar
¼ cup water
3 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons cocoa
1½ cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
2. Cream together shortening, sugar, egg and vanilla. Add milk and mix well.
3. Add flour, salt, baking powder and cocoa. Mix well.
4. Drop by rounded tablespoons onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake for 8 minutes. Remove from oven and place a half marshmallow, cut-side down, on each cookie. Bake 2 more minutes to partially melt the marshmallows. Remove and cool.
5. For the frosting: Mix the sugar, water, butter and cocoa in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove adn add powdered sugar and vanilla. Beat until smooth. Let cool until set up. Frost the top of each cooled cookie so that the melted marshmallow is a surprise.
On the sixth day of the OWH cookie countdown: Thumbs Up!
What could be better than mixing up one simple cookie dough and ending up with a variety of cookies?
Thumbprint cookies are a tasty holiday tradition that can be enjoyed year-round. And they are simple to make.
Thumbprint Cookies
Ingredients
1 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
⅓ cup sugar
⅓ cup light brown sugar, tightly packed
1 large egg yolk
¾ teaspoon vanilla extract
2⅓ cup all purpose flour
2 teaspoons cornstarch
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup sugar for rolling (optional)
⅓ cup jam or preserves flavor of your choice
Directions
1. Place butter in the bowl of a stand mixer and beat until creamy.
2. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, add sugars, and beat, gradually increasing mixer speed to medium-high until ingredients are well-combined (about 30-60 seconds).
3. Add egg yolk and vanilla extract and beat well.
4. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch and salt.
5. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to wet ingredients until completely combined. This dough will seem dry and crumbly. Be sure to pause occasionally to scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl. If it starts to strain your mixer you can use your hands to finish working the dough together.
6. Scoop cookie dough into balls that are a little larger than 1 tablespoon and roll very well. Rolling dough until there are no cracks or seams will help keep the cookies from cracking when a well is pressed into the center.
7. Roll in granulated sugar (if using) and place on a wax-paper covered plate or cookie sheet. Use your thumb or the rounded back of a measuring teaspoon to gently press an indent in the center of the cookie dough. Repeat until all of the dough has been used.
8. Transfer cookie dough to freezer and chill for 30 minutes.
9. While the dough is chilling, preheat the oven to 375 F.
10. Spoon jam into each thumbprint, filling each indent to the brim. If the jam is too thick, put it in a microwave-safe bowl and heat for 5 to 10 seconds — until jam is not hot but easy to stir.
11. Place cookies at least 2 inches apart on a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet and bake for 11 minutes or until edges are just beginning to turn golden brown.
12. Allow cookies to cool completely on baking sheet before enjoying.
Variations
Now here is where the fun comes in. This basic dough is only limited by your imagination.
Chocolate Thumbprints
Cut flour to 2 cups and add 1/3 cup cocoa powder.
Lemon Thumbprints
Prepare dough as directed. Press wells into the cookies and bake unfilled. When the cookies are pulled from the oven, use measuring spoon to gently reform wells that may have puffed up during baking. Once cool, place ½ cup powdered sugar in a large plastic bag. Add cookies, a few at a time, shaking to coat. Fill each with lemon curd (recipe follows).
Linzer Thumbprints
Prepare dough as directed. Press wells into the cookies and bake unfilled. When the cookies are pulled from the oven, use measuring spoon to gently reform wells that may have puffed up during baking. Once cool, place ½ cup powdered sugar in a large plastic bag. Add cookies, a few at a time, shaking to coat. Fill each with raspberry preserves. Top with toasted sliced almonds.
Triple Chocolate Thumbprints
Prepare chocolate dough. Roll balls in 2 lightly beaten egg whites, then in 1 cup chocolate jimmies. Bake as directed. Immediately press a chocolate Kiss into each.
Peppermint Thumbprints
Prepare dough as directed, except add ½ teaspoon mint extract with the egg yolks. Roll balls in crushed candy cane. Bake as directed. Immediately place a red or green candy coating disk in the center of each cookie. Bake 1 minute more. If desired, use a toothpick to swirl melted disks slightly.
Sprinkle Stars
Prepare dough as directed. Roll balls in assorted nonpareils. Bake and cool as directed. When the cookies are pulled from the oven, use measuring spoon to gently reform wells that may have puffed up during baking. Cool. Spoon ¾ cup canned or homemade vanilla frosting into a decorating bag fitted with a small star tip. Pipe frosting into each center.
* * *
Ridiculously Easy Microwave Lemon Curd
Ingredients
1 cup sugar
Finely grated zest from 2 lemons
½ cup lemon juice
2 egg yolks
3 large eggs
4 ounces salted butter (1 stick), cut into cubes
Directions
1. In a large microwave-safe bowl, whisk together the sugar, eggs, egg yolks, lemon juice (and ⅛ teaspoon salt if using unsalted butter) until smooth. Add butter cubes. Microwave on high power for 45 seconds. Remove and stir vigorously with a whisk.
2. Continue to cook 45-second intervals, stirring after each interval. It will take 4-7 minutes, depending on the power of your microwave. Lemon curd is done cooking when it reaches 175 F on an instant-read thermometer.
3. Remove from the microwave and whisk well. Add lemon zest and stir. Allow the curd to cool to room temperature. It will thicken as it cools. Cover and store in the refrigerator.
Notes: If you notice any small lumps in your finished lemon curd, simply push it through a fine-mesh strainer and it will be silky smooth. This lemon curd will keep well in an airtight container for a week to 10 days.
Sources: sugarspunrun.com; thecafesucrefarine.com
On the seventh day of the OWH cookie countdown: Santa's Whiskers
Ane Banwell of Lincoln shared this story about Santa’s Whiskers:
In the early 1970s, my husband’s aunt drove her 1948 Plymouth from McCook, Neb., to Lincoln to visit us for Christmas.
She brought Santa’s Whiskers, which our kids were afraid to eat: The cookies reminded them of a fruitcake my mom had made.
We had to beg the kids to try the cookies. Once the kids did, we had to keep refilling the plate with Santa’s Whiskers.
Santa's Whiskers
1 cup (2 sticks) butter
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ teaspoon almond extract
2½ cups flour
¾ cup chopped red and green candied cherries, mixed
½ cup chopped pecans
¾ cup flaked coconut
1. Using an electric mixer, beat together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Mix in milk, vanilla and almond extract. On low speed, stir in the flour, cherries and pecans.
2. Form into two logs, each about 8 inches long. Roll each log in coconut.
3. Wrap the logs in plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
4. Preheat oven to 375 F. Slice each log into 1/4-inch thick cookies. Place slices on an ungreased cookie sheet.
5. Bake 12 minutes, or until edges are golden.
On the eight day of the OWH cookie countdown: Caramel Tassies
If you like a Twix candy bar, then these bite-sized Caramel Tassies are sure to please.
A buttery, crunchy shell is baked ahead of time, then filled with smooth caramel and topped with a touch of frosting and chocolate drizzle.
These treats are easy to make but are made in a few drawn out steps. There is a lot of chilling and waiting involved.
We hope you find them worth the wait.
Caramel Tassies
Makes 3 dozen
SHELLS
1 cup butter, softened
6 ounces cream cheese, softened
2 cups all-purpose flour
FILLING
1 package (11 ounces) caramel bits
5 tablespoons evaporated milk
FROSTING
¼ cup shortening
¼ cup butter, softened
2 cups powdered sugar
2 tablespoons evaporated milk
3 to 4 tablespoons melted semi-sweet chocolate chips
1. In a large bowl, cream butter and cream cheese until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Gradually add flour and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or until easy to handle.
2. Roll dough into 1-inch balls and put in ungreased miniature muffin cups. Chill for another hour, up to overnight.
3. Use a small tamper to form the dough ball into a cup. Prick bottoms with a fork. Bake at 375 F until golden brown, 15-17 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks. (If they puff too much, use your tamper to reform the cups when you pull them from the oven.)
4. In a small, heavy saucepan over low heat, melt caramels with the evaporated milk. Remove from the heat; cool. Using 2 spoons, fill pastry cups with caramel mixture. Cool to room temperature.
5. For frosting, in a small bowl, beat shortening and butter until smooth. Gradually beat in powdered sugar and evaporated milk until fluffy. Pipe on top of caramel.
6. Add 4 tablespoons of chocolate chips to a zip-top sandwich bag. Microwave in 20-second increments, kneading between, until melted. Using scissors, cut a tiny hole in one corner of the bag. Drizzle chocolate over the top of the frosting.
7. Store in the refrigerator.
Adapted from tasteofhome.com
On the ninth day of the OWH cookie countdown: Soft & Thick Snickerdoodles
The warm cinnamon-spice flavor of snickerdoodles is a nice change of pace to all of the chocolaty treats that invade our homes at the holidays.
My preferences is for soft cookies and some snickerdoodle recipes I've tried end up more crunchy — like something you'd want to dip in your coffee. This recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction produces a nice thick, chewy cookie with a lightly crisp outer edge.
Soft & Thick Snickerdoodles
Makes 36 cookies
3 cups all-purpose flour (spoon & leveled)
2 teaspoons cream of tartar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
1 1/3 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg + 1 large egg yolk, at room temperature
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
Topping
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon cardamom
1. Preheat oven to 375 F. Line two large cookie sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.
2. Make the topping: Combine the granulated sugar, cinnamon nutmeg and cardamom together in a small bowl.
3. Make the cookies: Whisk the flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, cinnamon and salt together in a medium bowl.
4. In a large bowl using a hand mixer or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter and granulated sugar together on high speed until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes.
5. Add the egg, egg yolk and vanilla extract. Beat on medium-high speed until combined. Scrape down the sides and the bottom of the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed. With the mixer running on low speed, slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in three different parts. The dough will be thick.
6. Roll cookie dough into balls, about 1½ tablespoons of cookie dough each. Roll the dough balls in sugar and spice topping. Arrange 3 inches apart on the baking sheets.
7. Bake cookies for 10 minutes. The cookies will be very puffy and soft. Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
8. Cookies remain soft and fresh for 7 days in an airtight container at room temperature.
Adapted from sallysbakingaddiction.com
On the 10th day of the OWH cookie countdown: White Chocolate-Cherry Shortbread
There are three main ingredients in shortbread cookies: Butter, sugar and flour. Each is imperative for the perfect structure, texture and taste. This version of the classic cookie recipe is dressed up with maraschino cherries and white chocolate.
White Chocolate-Cherry Shortbread
2/3 cup maraschino cherries, drained and finely chopped
2½ cups all-purpose flour
½ cup sugar
1 cup frozen butter
12 ounces white chocolate chips, chopped
1 teaspoon almond extract
2 drops red food coloring (optional)
White nonpareils, red edible glitter or other holiday sprinkles (optional)
1. Preheat oven to 325 F. Finely chop cherries and spread bits on paper towels to drain.
2. In a large bowl, combine flour and sugar. Using a cheese grater, grate the frozen butter into the flour mixture. Mix with a spoon or your hands until the mixture resembles fine crumbs. Stir in drained cherries and 2/3 cup of the white chocolate chips. Add almond extract. Knead with your hands until the dough is smooth and forms into a ball (using a mixer will make the cookies tough).
3. Shape dough into 3/4-inch balls. Place balls 2 inches apart on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Using the bottom of a drinking glass dipped in sugar, flatten balls into 1½-inch rounds.
4. Bake in preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until centers are set. Cool for 1 minute on cookie sheet. Transfer cookies to a wire rack and let cool.
5. Put the remaining white chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 30 seconds. Stir until all chips are melted. If you need to warm the chips more, do so in 10-second increments to preventing burning.
6. Dip half of each cookie into the melted chocolate, allowing excess to drip off. If desired, decorate by either rolling the dipped edge in nonpareils and/or edible glitter or sprinkling decorations over the top. Place cookies on parchment or waxed paper until chocolate is set.
Adapted from bhg.com
On the 11th day of the OWH cookie countdown: Candy Crush
Bark is one of those treats I seem to only make around the holidays. This combination of peppermint and chocolate is perfect for Christmas. And the great thing about bark recipes is that they are easily adaptable. Want a stronger peppermint flavor? Simply add more crushed candy cane.
Peppermint Oreo Bark
• 1 pound vanilla candy melts or almond bark
• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
• 1 tablespoon butter, melted
• 15 Oreos, crushed
• 4 tablespoons crushed candy cane
• Parchment paper
• Pink or red gel food coloring, optional
1. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
2. Put the vanilla candy melts or almond bark in a pot and melt on low heat. Stir the entire time until melted. (Note: You do not need to use a double boiler for this recipe, but you can. The benefit is that the mixture won’t burn as it could in a pot. To make your own double boiler, find a glass or metal bowl that fits over the top of a pot without falling inside. Add 2-3 inches water to the pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and place the bowl on top. Add the ingredients to the bowl as directed in the recipe.)
3. Add oil and butter to chocolate and stir well. If using food coloring, add and stir well.
4. Add in about 2/ 3 of the crushed Oreos and ½ of the crushed candy canes and mix well.
5. Pour onto prepared cookie sheet. Spread to desired thickness. Sprinkle reserved Oreos and crushed candy cane on top.
6. Refrigerate for at least a half-hour. Break into pieces and enjoy.
Storage: Since there aren’t any ingredients that perish quickly, you can store the bark in an airtight container at room temperature for a week. If you want it to last longer, store it in the refrigerator.
(Adapted from lilluna.com)
