Gov. Ricketts bans TikTok on State of Nebraska electronic devices

The State of Nebraska will block TikTok on all state electronic devices due to security concerns, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced on Wednesday.

"To maintain the security of data owned by the State of Nebraska, and to safeguard against the intrusive cyber activities of China's communist government, we've made the decision to ban TikTok on state devices," Ricketts said in a press release.

Last week, President Donald Trump ordered a sweeping but vague ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of popular apps TikTok and WeChat, saying they are a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy and the economy.

TikTok, known for its short, catchy videos, is widely popular among young people in the U.S. and elsewhere. It is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, which operates a separate version for the Chinese market. TikTok insists it does not store U.S. user information in China, instead caching it in the U.S. and Singapore, and says it would not share it with the Chinese government.