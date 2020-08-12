You are the owner of this article.
Gov. Ricketts bans TikTok on State of Nebraska electronic devices
Gov. Ricketts bans TikTok on State of Nebraska electronic devices

China US Trump Tiktok Wechat Order

Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. President Donald Trump has ordered a sweeping but unspecified ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat, although it remains unclear if he has the legal authority to actually ban the apps from the U.S.

 Mark Schiefelbein

The State of Nebraska will block TikTok on all state electronic devices due to security concerns, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced on Wednesday. 

"To maintain the security of data owned by the State of Nebraska, and to safeguard against the intrusive cyber activities of China's communist government, we've made the decision to ban TikTok on state devices," Ricketts said in a press release.

Last week, President Donald Trump ordered a sweeping but vague ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of popular apps TikTok and WeChat, saying they are a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy and the economy.

TikTok, known for its short, catchy videos, is widely popular among young people in the U.S. and elsewhere. It is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, which operates a separate version for the Chinese market. TikTok insists it does not store U.S. user information in China, instead caching it in the U.S. and Singapore, and says it would not share it with the Chinese government.

TikTok says it has 100 million U.S. users and hundreds of millions globally. According to research firm App Annie, TikTok saw 50 million weekly active users in the U.S. during the week of July 19, the latest available figure. That’s up 75% from the first week of the year.

This report includes material from The Associated Press.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

