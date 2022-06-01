Government agencies will speak about Nox-Crete fire at public meeting

Representatives of several city, county and state departments will present information and field people's questions at a public meeting this evening about the Nox-Crete chemical plant warehouse fire.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at The Berkley, 1901 Leavenworth St. in downtown Omaha. Representatives are expected to be there from the Omaha Police, Fire, and Public Works Departments, the Douglas County Health Department, and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, among others.

The meeting is open to the public, but it's intended for people living in neighborhoods near Nox-Crete's burned warehouse, 1415 S. 20th St., particularly those from the area evacuated during the fire. That was 13th to 20th Street, from Martha to Leavenworth Streets.

Each department or agency is being asked to give a two- to five-minute presentation, then people from the public can ask their own questions, said Douglas County Board Member Roger Garcia, whose district includes downtown and South Omaha.

He organized the meeting because so many of his constituents have questions and concerns about the fire.

For people who can't attend in person, the meeting will be on Zoom here (use passcode: 165546).

The meeting will also be streamed live on the Douglas County Facebook page.

