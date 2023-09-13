The Sarpy County Board turned to a U.S. Air Force veteran and former Greater Omaha Chamber executive to fill the county treasurer’s position.

Jeff Mikesell was unanimously appointed by the board Tuesday to succeed previous treasurer Trace Jones, whose resignation took effect on Aug. 31.

Mikesell will begin his role on Friday, according to a press release. Ten people had applied for the position.

"I’m honored to join a team who knows what it means to serve so well and so reliably. They’re an impressive group doing important work,” Mikesell said in the release. “I look forward to working with (Chief Deputy Treasurer) Dan (Toleikis) and serving the staff and taxpayers at the Treasurer’s Office.”

The release noted that Mikesell, a Papillion resident, is a senior operations executive who most recently served as the director of military affairs for the Greater Omaha Chamber from July 2015 to August 2022.

During his Air Force career that lasted more than two decades, Mikesell was involved in several infrastructure projects. His application said those include the $1.2 billion U.S. Strategic Command construction project, $1.1 billion Offutt Air Force Base flood rebuild and $150 million Offutt runway replacement.

Mikesell will fulfill the remainder of a term that lasts through January 2027.