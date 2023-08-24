The City of Omaha has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to fund development of the city's climate action plan.

The grant will be used to pay for a full-time city staff position, consulting fees, an agreement with the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency and for the community engagement process, according to a press release from the city.

The grant requires the city to create a Priority Climate Action Plan by March 1 that will identify and analyze emissions data and sources, existing studies and community benefits.

The grant also requires the city to create a Comprehensive Climate Action Plan by August 2025 that will identify actions and measurable goals to reduce emissions. A status report will also be required at the end of the grant period in 2027.

A community survey for public input and a website for the project will be available in September, according to the release. The City of Omaha also plans to begin a series of focus groups and community meetings later this year.

paleBLUEdot, which the City of Omaha previously hired to help develop its Climate Action and Resilience Plan, is currently collecting and reviewing data for the priority plan, the release said.

The city also will work with HDR to assist with public engagement and communication throughout the process and with the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency to coordinate plans with regional partners, according to the release.

Omaha will be able to apply for additional EPA grant funds for implementation of the Climate Action and Resilience Plan.

"Cities that prioritize climate action and resiliency are making a commitment to a better quality of life for citizens and improving the outlook for business and industry," Mayor Jean Stothert said in the release. "Omaha is fortunate to be one of the cities selected to receive federal funding to support our plan development."

