The expansion of downtown Omaha’s iconic 3,000-foot pedestrian bridge is facing delays due to a shortage in steel construction materials.

"Baby Bob," also known as the North Downtown Riverfront Connector Bridge, is planned to span Riverfront Drive and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, connecting the 14-year-old Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to a point near the intersection of 10th and Mike Fahey Streets.

Construction of the bridge was originally slated to begin in May, but has been pushed back to October due to a shortage of steel girders, said Austin Rowser with the city's public works department.

The project is estimated to take about a year and a half to complete.

Omaha City Council members in March approved a $6 million contract with Hawkins Construction Company to build the bridge. A $235,411 contract was approved in April 2022 for design services by HNTB Corporation.

The “Baby Bob” will connect the riverfront to major destinations in north downtown, including Charles Schwab Field, the CHI Health Center and Creighton University.

