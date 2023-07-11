Douglas County's property tax rate likely will remain the same next year under the budget the county board approved Tuesday, but many taxpayers will owe more because of increases in their property's valuation.

The Douglas County Board voted Tuesday to approve a $554.2 million budget for fiscal year 2023-24. That includes $51.6 million in federal pandemic relief and stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), most of which the board has set aside for mental health needs.

Excluding the county's ARPA money, the budget increases spending by 4.9% over 2022-23. The general fund portion of the budget, without the ARPA money, is $263 million, up 5.4% from last year.

The board voted 5-1, without discussion Tuesday, to approve the budget. Board Members Chris Rodgers, Mike Friend, P.J. Morgan, Maureen Boyle and Roger Garcia voted yes. Board Chair Mary Ann Borgeson voted no. Board Member Jim Cavanaugh was absent for the budget hearing and vote, which took place after the board's regular weekly meeting.

Douglas County Budget and Finance Director Lori Pirsch said the rise in spending is "driven by increased labor costs and criminal justice and health care operations and a 15% increase in road and bridge project spending."

"In order to get and retain employees, we have to be competitive," Pirsch said. "It's especially a challenge in . . . corrections, law enforcement and health care."

The county's property tax rate would remain at just over 29.5 cents per $100 in valuation, although the rate won't be set in stone until September, after final valuations are certified. That would mean the owner of a house valued at $200,000 in Douglas County would pay $591 for the county's share of their property taxes next year, not counting the state property tax credit.

Douglas County's portion of Omaha property taxpayers' overall tax bill is relatively small, 13%. For taxpayers in the City of Omaha and the Omaha Public Schools district, 55% of the total tax levy goes to OPS, and 21% to the city.

The budget assumes a 9% increase in total property valuations for Douglas County.

Douglas County's tax rate has changed only once in the past 10 years, Pirsch noted. That was in 2019, when the County Board raised the rate by 1.5 cents per $100 in valuation to pay the debt for the county's new courthouse annex and juvenile detention center.

But most homeowners' and other property taxpayers' bills have gone up substantially in that time, especially in recent years, because of rising real estate values in a hot market. That includes this year. Pirsch called the 9% valuation projection a conservative estimate.

She said the assumed increase in valuations would bring in an additional $13.9 million in property tax revenue next year. The 2023-24 budget also will receive a record $26.5 million in inheritance tax, almost double last year's amount. Douglas County also brought in an additional $8.2 million in interest from its money market deposits because of higher interest rates, Pirsch told the board.

Omahan Doug Kagan, one of a handful of people from the public who spoke during a public hearing on the budget, called the increased revenue from higher valuations a windfall. He said the board should cut spending on health and nutrition services for mothers and children and in other areas.

"We understand that the current high inflation will consume much of that enhanced revenue," Kagan said. "However, knowing that you can balance the upcoming budget with these funds, . . . commissioners still should explore and proceed with cutting the budget now because you never know and unanticipated expenditures may arise during the coming fiscal year."

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of July 2023