Douglas County will move forward toward building a mental health treatment unit connected to the county jail in downtown Omaha, and put plans for a new Community Mental Health Center on ice.

The County Board voted Tuesday to direct county staff to initiate a capital improvement project for building the addition to the Douglas County Jail, 710 S. 17th St. Typically that means seeking architects and contractors to design and build a project, with contracts being put out for bid and then requiring County Board approval.

A preliminary estimate by a consultant puts the cost of the building at about $33 million, plus an unspecified amount for building a parking garage or more surface parking. The money would come out of the $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the County Board earmarked for mental health projects.

The addition is meant to address the chronic and growing problem of large numbers of people with mental illness in the Douglas County Jail, often with misdemeanor offenses.

The action came a week after the board rejected a combined proposal to build the jail addition and a new home for the Douglas County Community Health Center, currently housed in the county's nursing home at 4102 Woolworth Ave. Opponents of that proposal cited cost and the potential stigma of having the Community Mental Health Center next to the jail.

Board members P.J. Morgan and Mike Friend led the effort to split the two parts of the project and move ahead with only the jail addition. The resolution they sponsored Tuesday calls for considering options over the next 10 months "for the enhanced provision of mental health in our community" with the remaining ARPA money.

Morgan said that could involve collaborating with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, hospital systems and philanthropists. Board member Jim Cavanaugh and others have suggested using buildings and property the county owns on its 42nd Street campus.

"This allows us to look at more options," Morgan said of proceeding with only the jail addition downtown. "And if we can do more and serve more people in our community, that's a plus."

The vote was 5-2. Roger Garcia and Maureen Boyle joined Morgan, Friend and Cavanaugh in voting yes. Mary Ann Borgeson and Chris Rodgers voted no.

Borgeson said people had missed the point of putting the two facilities near each other, which she said was to better serve the population that county jail and mental health staffs already jointly serve.

"It saddens me for the work that's been done by our staff on this and what we could have potentially done to serve the populations that are much better served outside of jail," she said.

Also Tuesday, the board voted to terminate contracts with the state and federal government to house young people in the Douglas County Youth Center. The terminations would be effective Aug. 1.

The moves are related to the county's plans to close its current juvenile detention center and move into a new, smaller juvenile detention center downtown.

The county will exercise options to end a contract with the State of Nebraska Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation, and another with the U.S. Marshals Service.

The county is renegotiating the contracts with an eye toward recouping its cost for detention, gaining more control over how many young people from outside Douglas County are placed in county detention, and pushing the state for more reforms so youths are more quickly placed in programs with services rather than spending long stretches in detention.

The board also approved a plan to gradually decrease the numbers of young people held in the current juvenile detention center, currently in the 80s, until it reaches 55 by Jan. 1, when the board plans to close that center. The functional capacity of the new 64-bed facility is 55.

And the board voted to set the daily rate for detention at $400 when the contracts end.

Borgeson, chair of the board, previously had sent notifications of termination to those entities. But Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson, who opposes ending the contracts, had raised an issue of whether the board had violated state open meetings law by deciding in closed session to terminate the contracts.

"I suspect, per Open Meetings statutes, that the early termination letters sent by the chairperson to Juvenile Probation and USMS should be nullified and the matter placed on an upcoming Board of Commissioners agenda by the chairperson for a formal debate and public vote," Hanson wrote to Kleine May 11.

Rodgers confirmed that the terminations were brought to the board Tuesday because of Hanson's letter as a matter of caution, although Rodgers said board members thought they were on solid legal ground with the previous actions.

On Tuesday, Hanson urged the board not to terminate the contracts.

"These decisions have huge impact on public safety," he said.

Hanson said ending the contracts could lead to dangerous people being released in the community, and young people having to be sent out of state for detention.

But LaVon Stennis-Williams of ReConnect, an advocate who runs prison re-entry and youth services programs, urged the board to terminate the contracts and adopt the resolution on stepping down juvenile detention capacity. She said it will increase the county's ability to make state juvenile probation and others "finally do something to reduce the disproportionate makeup of our Black and brown children" in the criminal justice system.

"You're asking these people to be responsible for doing what the county is doing, which is shaking up how we hold our kids and making sure that we're just not letting the kids sit there while we figure out what to do with them," Stennis-Williams said.

The vote was 4-2, with Garcia abstaining, on the resolutions to end the contracts. Rodgers, Borgeson, Boyle and Morgan voted yes. Cavanaugh and Friend voted no. On reducing detention capacity, the vote was 4-3, with Garcia, Friend and Cavanaugh voting no. The board voted 7-0 to set the detention cost daily rate.

