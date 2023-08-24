Despite long workdays, the COVID-19 pandemic and unfounded election fraud claims, poll workers in the Omaha area have continued to show up to serve year after year — some for decades.

The Douglas County Election Commission honored some of its most loyal poll workers Wednesday, inducting 17 people who have worked elections for at least 20 years into the county’s Poll Worker Hall of Fame.

The hall of fame has been in place since 2010, according to commission staff, and Wednesday’s group joins more than 200 other Douglas County poll workers who have served for over 20 years.

Before each inductee was presented with a certificate commemorating their service, officials spoke about the importance of poll workers to holding free and fair elections.

“Elections are bedrock,” Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said during the ceremony. “And we cannot have elections that people have confidence in unless we have poll workers like you.”

Mary Ann Borgeson, chair of the Douglas County Board, said during the ceremony that she believes civic engagement and trust in elections are enhanced when community members are working at local polling places.

“These last few years have been a little tough on not only (regular) election staff, but on the poll workers themselves,” she said. “But all of you who volunteer to help administer the elections, you really are essential to strengthening our democracy and preserving the respective right to vote.”

Just over a week before Wednesday’s ceremony, former President Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted in Georgia for an alleged conspiracy to overturn Trump’s loss in the state during the 2020 election.

Even in the wake of his indictment, Trump has continued to claim fraud in the 2020 election despite a lack of compelling evidence.

In his pre-election report to the County Board prior to the 2022 election, Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said that he had “100% confidence” in the local election staff and their processes.

Wednesday was also National Poll Worker Recruitment Day and Douglas County is seeking poll workers for next year’s primary and general elections. Volunteers are paid and state law requires employers to excuse poll workers for the day, Evnen said.

Those interested in volunteering to be a poll worker can apply at www.votedouglascounty.com.

Kruse said serving as a poll worker can be a way to serve the community and also learn more about how the voting process works.

“There’s checks and balances to make sure we have fair and free elections,” he said. “There’s lots of different processes that you go through.”

The most seasoned poll worker inducted on Wednesday was Lawrence Ahart, who has served for 33 years.

Ahart said he appreciates the civic duty of being a poll worker, but what’s kept him coming back are the people he’s able to interact with at the polls.

“You meet some of the people in your neighborhood that you don’t necessarily see real often. You get to see them again and kind of catch up on what’s been going on,” he said. “It’s enjoyable.”

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023