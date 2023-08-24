Despite long workdays, the COVID-19 pandemic and unfounded election fraud claims, poll workers in the Omaha area have continued to show up to serve year after year — some for decades.
The Douglas County Election Commission honored some of its most loyal poll workers Wednesday, inducting 17 people who have worked elections for at least 20 years into the county’s Poll Worker Hall of Fame.
The hall of fame has been in place since 2010, according to commission staff, and Wednesday’s group joins more than 200 other Douglas County poll workers who have served for over 20 years.
Before each inductee was presented with a certificate commemorating their service, officials spoke about the importance of poll workers to holding free and fair elections.
“Elections are bedrock,” Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said during the ceremony. “And we cannot have elections that people have confidence in unless we have poll workers like you.”
Mary Ann Borgeson, chair of the Douglas County Board, said during the ceremony that she believes civic engagement and trust in elections are enhanced when community members are working at local polling places.
“These last few years have been a little tough on not only (regular) election staff, but on the poll workers themselves,” she said. “But all of you who volunteer to help administer the elections, you really are essential to strengthening our democracy and preserving the respective right to vote.”
Just over a week before Wednesday’s ceremony, former President Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted in Georgia for an alleged conspiracy to overturn Trump’s loss in the state during the 2020 election.
Even in the wake of his indictment, Trump has continued to claim fraud in the 2020 election despite a lack of compelling evidence.
In his pre-election report to the County Board prior to the 2022 election, Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said that he had “100% confidence” in the local election staff and their processes.
Wednesday was also National Poll Worker Recruitment Day and Douglas County is seeking poll workers for next year’s primary and general elections. Volunteers are paid and state law requires employers to excuse poll workers for the day, Evnen said.
Aaron Johnson, center, is recognized for 22 years of service as a poll worker. He is joined by, from left, Mary Ann Borgeson, chair of the Douglas County Board; Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen; Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse; and Chief Deputy Commissioner Chris Carithers. Johnson was among 17 people who have dedicated a minimum of 20 years working Douglas County elections who were honored during a Wednesday ceremony.