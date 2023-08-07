The Douglas County Board may delay its move to the county's newly built juvenile detention center until 2025, under a resolution the board will consider Tuesday.

The resolution, submitted by a majority of the County Board, calls for keeping the current Douglas County Youth Center open beyond the planned closing date of Jan. 1. It also would postpone the transition to the new $27 million facility that the county recently completed in downtown Omaha. The County Board previously decided to begin transitioning to the new center in November.

The resolution calls for keeping the current detention center open until the number of detained youths sinks to 54 and stays that low for at least six consecutive months. It would rescind an earlier County Board vote that adopted measures to gradually reduce the number of youths in detention.

The new detention center, 425 S. 18th St., has 64 beds, but its operational capacity is considered lower than that because of having to separate certain groups, such as boys and girls. The current center, 1301 S. 41st St., can hold 96 youths with the current staffing level. But it has 144 beds, so it could hold more youths if more staff were added.

The County Board deliberately designed the new downtown center to be smaller as part of an effort to bring about reforms in juvenile courts, bureaucracy and programming that would reduce what the board considered to be an over-use of detention.

The number of young people in detention in Omaha has continued to run above the capacity of the new facility, formally named the Youth and Family Support Center. There were 74 people locked up Monday. The numbers dipped into the 60s, falling as low as 63, in June, but have run in the 70s or above for most of 2023, according to county records.

The recent numbers do, however, hit some of the benchmarks set by the County Board for reducing the population.

The resolution to be considered Tuesday says, in part: "Due to concerns regarding the actual and operational capacity of the Youth and Family Support Center in relation to the current detainee population at the Youth Center, this Board hereby determines that it is no longer feasible to close the Youth Center on January 1, 2024, nor to commence the transition into the Youth and Family Support Center" until the numbers sink to 54.

The proposed resolution says the transition to the new Youth Center would begin no later than July 1, 2025.

"It gives us time," County Board member Mike Friend said Monday. "It gives us an opportunity to deal with problems that we have to deal with before we shut the old place down."

Friend is one of four County Board members who submitted the resolution. The others are Maureen Boyle, Roger Garcia and P.J. Morgan.

Friend said he doesn't think the detention center will ever get down to 54 detained youths consistently.

"I think we might have to have two separate facilities forever," he said.

Maybe the current youth center will house young people charged as adults, he said, while those in juvenile cases would be housed in the new facility.

"Here's the bottom line," Friend said. "It (the proposed resolution) gives us an opportunity to create some options. We know that the (new) juvenile detention center has got to be utilized. It's been built. The taxpayers paid for it."

County Board member Chris Rodgers said he remains confident the detention numbers will go down enough in time to make the transition as planned.

"We laid out a plan, and if we stick with that, we'll get there," Rodgers said.

He said programs have started and others are on the way locally, and if the State of Nebraska juvenile probation were to find or create appropriate placements for youths whom the courts have decided should be placed in services, there would be enough room in the new detention center for the youths who must be detained.

Proponents of the resolution are getting "bad information and bad advice from people who are resistant to change, any change."

Morgan said Monday he's open to hearing the discussion Tuesday. But he's leaning toward the resolution because of the potential cost of running two facilities if the number of detained youths does not drop enough.

The head of the Omaha police union, which opposed a smaller youth detention center from the beginning, said Monday that the resolution is "a reasonable and fair approach."

"We're hoping that they vote to keep 42nd Street (the current youth center) open," said Sgt. Anthony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association. "Maybe this will put pressure on these groups that promised programs to our youth and the community to actually come up with the programs."

