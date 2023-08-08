Douglas County will delay closing its old juvenile detention center and opening its new one until the number of young people in detention goes down.

The County Board had planned to begin transitioning to the county's new, smaller, $27-million downtown facility in November, and to close the Douglas County Youth Center in midtown Omaha in January. But the Douglas County Board voted Tuesday to postpone the transition.

The 5-2 vote came after a 2 1/2 hour hearing that included testimony from mothers and an aunt of homicide victims as well as Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine and Sheriff Aaron Hanson. County Board Members Roger Garcia, Mike Friend, P.J. Morgan, Maureen Boyle and Jim Cavanaugh voted yes. Board Chair Mary Ann Borgeson and Vice Chair Chris Rodgers voted no.

"This is a practical problem right at this moment," Friend said. "I don't think it's going to be different on Nov. 1. I don't think the issue's going to be too much different on Jan 1. To deal with that practical problem, what I'm saying is, I think we need options and opportunities. This delay could give us options and opportunities."

The board passed a resolution to keep using the Douglas County Youth Center, and not open the new facility, until the number of young people in detention shrinks to the operational capacity of the new facility. The number must stay that low for at least six months.

The new facility, formally named the Youth and Family Support Center, has 64 beds. The board's resolution, as amended Tuesday, does not set a number for operational capacity. But county officials and some board members have estimated it to be 52 to 54.

The county's old juvenile detention center has 132 beds, its supervisor, Brad Alexander, told the board Tuesday. But he said it only has enough staff to house up to 96 youths.

There were 74 young people locked up in the youth center Monday. The numbers rose into the 80s in winter and sank to the 60s in June, but have run in the 70s for much of this year.

Kleine urged the board to keep the Douglas County Youth Center open for public safety.

"We need the beds," he said. "It's that simple. That's the problem here. Let's talk common sense. We have a facility that has 64 beds. We have 74 people in the youth center."

Kleine said Omaha has serious issues with juveniles involved in violent crime.

"I have never seen in my all my years as a county attorney, or when I was in private practice, the number of young people involved in very, very violent activity," he said.

He cited two recent cases in which 13-year-olds allegedly shot people to death, and another in which a 17-year-old allegedly killed a convenience store clerk.

"These young people sometimes need to be detained, for their own safety and for the public safety," Kleine said.

Alicia Sexton, whose son Alon Reed was killed Aug. 30, 2022, said more needs to be invested in programs, education and equal opportunities "to give our kids chances from the beginning, but not when it's too late. Not when we're trying to rehabilitate them."

A 13-year-old is accused of shooting Reed to death in front of Sexton in a home invasion.

"They call these kids juveniles," Sexton said. "They call them kids. They're not kids. They're premeditated murderers."

She said the boy and his alleged accomplice had been in the juvenile justice system, and had ankle monitors.

"They cut them off," Sexton said. "They still premeditated a murder and followed through with the murder they committed.'

Rodgers expressed sympathy to Sexton and the other relatives who testified. He said he felt their emotion, respected them and appreciated their testimony. But he said what they were talking about was outside the County Board's purview, and not what the issue was Tuesday.

"What I'm saying and I mean by that, is that we're only here talking about the transition of a facility," Rodgers said. "And nobody is advocating for any kid to be released that is dangerous. Nobody."

He said proponents of the smaller detention center and reforms are pushing for young people to be released from detention when they have been determined to need placement in programs and services.

Rodgers said state probation officials are working on developing services after the "Pearl Harbor" moment when Douglas County canceled its detention contract with state juvenile probation. He said the county is meeting the benchmarks the County Board set earlier this year for reducing the number of youths in detention and that it can get down below the capacity of the new facility.

"If we as a board hold the state accountable to what we have done here, we'll get there," Rodgers said. ". . . If you pass this resolution, you take the onus off the people whose role it is."

Several other board members said they respect Rodgers' and Borgeson's good intentions, but don't believe the numbers will decrease enough by January and that they have concerns about public safety and the costs of running two centers.

Garcia noted that the numbers of people detained at the youth center have spiked up on several occasions.

"We don't want to get down to 54 or 52 tomorrow, or in December, and all of a sudden spiked up again to 65 or 70," Garcia said. "And if we're fully transitioned to the smaller facility . . . what are we going to do in that scenario? We're going to be in a dilemma. Perhaps judges or probation are going to have to send youths to other jurisdictions, other states."

And if the county were to start transitioning to the new center but continued to need more space, it would be in the expensive position of running two facilities, Garcia said.

"For a full year that would cost an extra $3 million, and I don't want to be in that scenario," Garcia said.

