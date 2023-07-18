A petition to recall an Omaha City Council member will not move forward because of a missed deadline.

The effort to remove Vinny Palermo from the City Council failed Monday because the circulator of the recall petition missed the deadline to submit the signatures needed to trigger a recall election.

Palermo, 49, was one of four men federally indicted in what prosecutors have labeled a public corruption case. The city councilman faces nine charges, including wire fraud and bank fraud.

South Omaha resident Jonathan Rentería began the recall effort in April when he submitted an affidavit to the Douglas County Election Commission — the first step needed to circulate a recall petition.

The Election Commission had five days to notify Palermo of the recall petition. Once notified, Palermo had 20 days to voluntarily submit a statement of defense. Then the office produced the petition paperwork for Rentería, the principal circulator of the petition.

From that point, Rentería had 30 days to gather at least 2,462 signatures, which is 35% of total votes cast in Palermo’s district during the 2021 election.

Those 30 days were up at 5 p.m. Monday, but the commission did not hear from Rentería, said Brian Kruse, the county election commissioner.

Kruse said he is unsure how many signatures were gathered.

Rentería did not return a message from The World-Herald Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Palermo has missed 10 council meeting while in federal custody.

The City Charter also states that a City Council seat must be vacated after three months of unexcused absences.

City Council President Pete Festersen told The World-Herald that Palermo's three months of absences will occur on July 25. The council would then vote on Palermo's removal Aug. 1.

His fellow council members voted soon after his indictment to remove him from his position as council vice president.

There are no city laws or ordinances that require City Council members to resign if they are charged with a felony or come under criminal investigation. The City Charter does state that council members may be removed from office by recall if convicted of a felony or any crime involving a violation of the official oath.

Council members have said they are exploring a section of the City Charter that states no elected official or any officer or employee of the city shall have a financial interest, direct or indirect, in any city contract. One of the nine charges against Palermo includes allegations that he voted on city contracts with Omaha Glass Pro without fully disclosing his interest in the business.

