Former President Donald Trump will visit Council Bluffs on July 7 and deliver remarks at the Mid-America Center.

According to Trump's website, doors will open at 10 a.m., and the former president will speak at 1 p.m. Tickets are available on his website.

The Mid-America Center is located at 1 Arena Way.

The announcement did not give details about Trump's remarks, but the 45th president is currently running for reelection. He launched his third bid for the White House last year.

Trump is facing several GOP contenders, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and others.

Trump has visited Nebraska and Iowa several times, including a 2022 visit to Greenwood, Nebraska, to campaign for gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster. Herbster lost the race to current Gov. Jim Pillen.

President Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in 2020, also has announced he is seeking reelection.