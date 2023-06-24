Elizabeth Osborne bought her two-story brick house in Benson in 2018, adding touches here and there to “make it look nice and feel great.”

But she wasn’t feeling nearly so great a few weeks ago when she received her latest property tax valuation notice. The proposed tax value was shooting up from $188,000 to $257,000 — an increase of nearly 37%.

“My salary has not increased that much,” the schoolteacher said. “My salary will never increase that much, and I imagine there are lots of people in Omaha whose salaries have not increased as much as the property taxes have.”

Osborne is indeed not alone in her recent valuation sticker shock.

The average tax valuation for homes in Douglas County is up 12.7% this year. They’re similarly up 12.3% in Sarpy County.

And many homeowners are seeing much bigger spikes than that, particularly if their valuations have not been adjusted in the last year or two.

While many taxpayers receiving that bad news are quick to blame the local tax assessor, arguably the biggest culprit is the region’s shortage of affordable housing, which has created a hot real estate market unlike any the city has seen in years.

The median sale price of homes in the Omaha metro area has grown 9%, 12% and 10% over the past three years. By state law, all homes in a county — not just those changing hands — must be assessed to reflect the current market and values.

“The behaviors of buyers and sellers matter,” said Mike Goodwillie, compliance officer in the Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds Office. “We can’t ignore that kind of data.”

Still, that’s of little consolation to the many homeowners who are seeing valuation jumps that could strain their budgets. Those value boosts could very well translate into more taxes when cities, schools and other subdivisions set their budgets later this year.

“People on our street are talking about having to sell because they can’t pay that money,” said Benson resident Diana Vogt.

So far, some 2,600 taxpayers in Douglas County and more than 400 in Sarpy have filed protests of their new valuations. In Douglas and Sarpy Counties, such protests can be filed online or through the mail, with a statewide deadline of Friday.

But just a big increase is not grounds for disputing a valuation.

A taxpayer must show the value is out of line, usually by offering evidence it’s assessed above what it would sell for today, or is assessed too high in relation to their neighbors. Comparisons to homes of similar size, quality, age and condition within the neighborhood can be helpful.

Commercial valuations also are on the rise, up an average of 9% in Douglas County and 15% in Sarpy.

There is one consolation for taxpayers facing possible increases: Several actions of the Legislature this year could blunt or offset the valuations’ tax impacts. They include property tax credits, elimination of the property tax collected to fund community colleges and increased state aid to schools, which are the biggest property tax expense.

There have been other sizable average tax valuation increases in Douglas County in recent years, including 8.5% last year, but none approaching this year’s 12.7% spike.

That run-up in values is largely a reflection of a housing crisis both here and nationally that has been building since the Great Recession of 2007 and 2008.

The financial downturn caused Omaha to lose one of its largest homebuilders to bankruptcy, and other builders never stepped in to pick up that slack. Homebuilding has largely languished since, not approaching pre-recession levels.

The scarcity of new homes, in turn, ratcheted up competition for existing homes. As a result, median sales prices in recent years have regularly been climbing at or near double-digit levels.

The last two years “was one of the hottest real estate markets on record in the history of Douglas County,” said Zach Bass, senior appraiser for residential property in the Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds Office. In 2022 alone, the average sales price of a home in the county increased by $45,000.

As many homeowners are painfully finding out, those price increases don’t just impact those in the market for a new home.

Jackie Morehead, chief deputy assessor in Sarpy County, said the average 12.3% increase for homeowners in Sarpy County this year is the largest in almost two decades. She said she was even a little nervous when notices first went out at the end of May.

“It’s a lot to handle,” she said. “We are very sympathetic to that. We are taxpayers, too, and we understand it.”

Under state law, assessors are required to value all property other than agricultural land at its actual value as reflected by current real estate markets. And the state monitors each county to make sure they are keeping values up to date, comparing sales prices on homes with their tax assessment values.

The state requires residential and commercial property in a county to have a median level of value that falls between 92% and 100% of sales value, called the assessment-sales ratio.

If a county falls below the 92% standard, it can face state-ordered, across-the-board increases for all properties in a class to bring the county into compliance. That has happened in Douglas County previously.

According to the State Tax Equalization and Review Commission, the current ratios in Douglas County are 94% for residential property and 93% for commercial, meeting the state standard.

The Douglas County Assessor’s Office similarly tracks sales within neighborhoods to compare sale prices on homes to their assessed values. If the assessment-sales ratio in a neighborhood is slipping below 92%, all homes in the neighborhood could be in line for a reappraisal.

Sales data for 2022 showed fast-rising values all across the county.

One way the Assessor’s Office tracks sales and values is by dividing the county into 19 assessment areas, largely based on high school attendance areas. Homes around schools tend to be built around the same time and to be similar in style.

Sales prices were up more than 10% in the past year in every high school attendance area. In Elkhorn, Bennington and Douglas County West, they were up more than 20%.

In the end, valuations were adjusted on 140,000 of the county’s 200,000-plus taxable parcels of property.

Many of those receiving valuation increases of 30% or more this year likely had not seen a valuation change in the last year or two, the bigger-than-average increase catching the home up to the rising market, Goodwillie said.

But county officials have been hearing it from taxpayers who are facing big increases, so much so that County Assessor/Register of Deeds Walt Peffer and his staff recently appeared before the Douglas County Commissioners to explain current market conditions, the legal standards, and the methods they followed to derive such values.

While understanding the market conditions, several board members said they find the process frustrating, wishing there was a way to avoid such massive, single-year hits.

Some of the solutions they threw out, including phasing in increases, are legally dubious given state requirements that properties be valued uniformly and proportionately.

“The whole system in my opinion is completely broken,” said County Board member Maureen Boyle, who represents Benson. “It’s incredibly frustrating and going to break the bank of a lot of our citizens.”

Osborne appeared before the commissioners, too, telling them she had no answers, either.

“I’m just a frustrated critic that likes where I live and wants to continue to afford to live where I live,” she said.

