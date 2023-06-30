A yearlong investigation into alleged voter fraud in recent Sarpy County elections found no instances of election fraud, voter suppression or criminal wrongdoing, according to a report issued Friday by the Sarpy County Attorney's Office.

Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov said the investigation was spurred by his office receiving a total of 57 complaints regarding the county's 2020 general and 2022 primary elections. Fifty-two of these complaints were collected by what Polikov called an "organized group of citizens," who identified themselves as members of the Nebraska Voter Accuracy Project.

After Polikov received the complaints in May 2022, he contacted William Black, a former investigator with both the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska Attorney General's Office. Black was hired to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations, and he conducted 54 interviews with complainants and witnesses.

Black's 32-page report says that allegations of mail-in ballot fraud, early voting fraud, ballot drop box fraud and the intentional miscounting of ballots were unsubstantiated.

"The investigation could not substantiate the claims of fraud put forth with the information available," the report says. "No state political party or organization, county party, campaign, or candidate for office in the above referenced elections has come forward to lodge a complaint similar to the allegations."

The cost of the investigation was more than $88,000. Polikov said the funding came from his office.

The investigation did reveal two instances of poll worker misconduct, as well as two instances of voters who no longer lived in Sarpy County voting in the jurisdiction.

The first instance of poll worker misconduct included a worker writing down voter information directly from the pollbook. While the information in the pollbook is public record, there are specific procedures that must be followed to obtain that information. The poll worker was found to have violated the Sarpy County Election Commission's policies.

The second violation of policy was a poll worker who thanked voters for bringing ID with them to vote, even though there was no voter ID law in Nebraska at the time. Another worker was concerned that this statement could "inadvertently or purposely lead to voter intimidation or suppression by creating confusion amongst voters."

There were also two people who were found to have voted in Sarpy County despite having moved to a new county. Because these voters did not vote twice in two jurisdictions, there was no intent to commit voter fraud, Black said.

Black and Polikov said that the results of the investigation should bring Sarpy County residents confidence in their election processes.

"It brings me a lot of confidence, quite frankly, that at least in these two elections we looked at, we didn't see any fraud," Polikov said at a press conference Friday. "But keep in mind that we're working forward, and still have to make sure to chase down leads and ideas and theories to make sure that we are not corrupted."

The Nebraska Voter Accuracy Project, which submitted the majority of complaints, represents itself as a non-partisan organization dedicated to the accurate counting of all votes. Multiple links on the organization's website reference claims that the 2020 election was "rigged" and that Nebraska elections are "among the most crooked" and "fraudulent."

Questions about election accuracy and integrity have increased since 2020, when former President Donald Trump claimed, without evidence, that the election was stolen from him.

Historically, Nebraska has not had widespread issues with its elections.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen has pushed back on claims of voter fraud. In response to concerns raised by some Nebraskans, Evnen put together a PowerPoint presentation last year titled: “Fake vs. Fact: Setting the Record Straight about Nebraska’s Elections.”

