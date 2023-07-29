The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider increasing state park entry fees for next year at its Aug. 4 meeting in Valentine, Nebraska.

Agency staff will propose raising the annual permit fee for vehicles licensed in Nebraska from $30 to $35 beginning Jan. 1. Daily permits would increase from $6 to $7. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. Central time at the Niobrara Lodge, 803 E. Highway 20.

If the proposal is approved, annual permits for vehicles licensed in states other than Nebraska would increase from $60 to $70 and daily permits would increase from $12 to $14.

The cost of obtaining duplicate permits would increase from $15 to $17.50 for vehicles licensed in Nebraska and from $30 to $35 for those licensed in other states.

Commission members also will consider whether to authorize one lottery and one auction permit for a 2024 bighorn sheep hunting season. The season would be Dec. 3 to 22.

Agency staff also will recommend that commissioners approve an application period for a potential bighorn management hunt, although a management hunt is not recommended at this time. Such a hunt would only be approved to manage the health and sustainability of a bighorn herd.

If approved, the management hunt application period would be separate from a regular bighorn hunt application period. If a management hunt were approved in the future, it would be for Nebraska residents only. The application period would begin 60 days before the opening of the management season and last 14 days.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of July 2023