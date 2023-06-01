Celebration mixed with exhortation Thursday as Douglas County and courthouse officials formally opened the county's new courthouse annex with a ceremony Thursday.

Formally dubbed the Douglas County Justice Center, the $97 million, eight-story, glass-wrapped edifice is the largest part of the county's three-building development across Harney Street from the Douglas County Courthouse.

A $31 million juvenile detention center nearby is nearly completed. It's scheduled to open in November. Juvenile probation offices opened last year in the newly renovated former MUD headquarters building.

The glass tower houses Douglas County Juvenile Court courtrooms and judges' offices and the Douglas County Attorney's and Public Defender's Offices. It connects to the old courthouse by skywalk.

Designed by HDR Inc. and built by Kiewit, the building was funded by a bond issue that will be repaid by Douglas County taxpayers. Burlington Capital managed the construction.

It was built to ease a space crunch at the courthouse, and to improve juvenile and family court conditions and bring about juvenile justice reforms. Previously, juvenile court was squeezed into a former jail space on the old courthouse's sixth floor and shared hallways. Teenagers in detention were escorted in orange jumpsuits and handcuffs past parents, children and social workers en route to hearings on such matters as foster family placement.

"For years there's been lots and lots of talk about the space and the need," Douglas County Board Chair Mary Ann Borgeson said at a ceremonial opening Thursday in the light, airy main lobby. "For years, there's been hope for one day that additional space would come to reality. For years, there's been many dreams amongst many folks on what could be. Today all those talks, hopes and dreams have now become our reality."

Candice Novak, presiding judge of the Douglas County Juvenile Court, said Thursday marked a milestone for the courts and the many families and individuals they serve daily. They include parents who have stumbled: teenagers who have struggled in school; foster children, parents and grandparents; and children accused of heinous crimes, she said.

"Through many years of planning, and hard work, we are so hopeful that this new justice center, which is respectable and functional and provides easy access to essential professionals for these families and juveniles, will help us continue to achieve the goals," Novak said.

Chris Rodgers, vice chair of the Douglas County Board and a leading proponent of the courthouse annex and adjacent, smaller youth detention center as a part of reform.

"Everybody's been summing up this building like it's the end all to be all," Rodgers said. "The building is a part of the process. ... I encourage everybody when we leave here to continue to build up our process to meet that ultimate goal."

Burlington Capital Vice President George Achola sounded a similar note.

"We have made the vision of the building a reality, but to make the vision of this project being a symbol of redemption and second chances, that's up to us, and that journey continues," Achola said.

