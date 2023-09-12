The Omaha City Council appointed Ron Hug Tuesday to fill the District 4 council seat left vacant by the removal of Vinny Palermo.

On the third ballot, the council voted 6-0 to appoint Hug to finish the remaining 1 1/2 years of Palermo's term.

Hug, a 67-year-old Democrat, has been on the Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors since 1998. A former machinist, Hug is currently operations manager for City Taxi Inc.

The first two ballots were split on party lines, on the officially non-partisan council.

On the first ballot, the three Democrats Pete Festersen, Danny Begley and Juanita Johnson voted for Erik Servellon; while Republicans Aimee Melton, Brinker Harding and Don Rowe voted for Terri Blackburn.

On the second ballot, the Republican council members voted for Blackburn, while the three Democrats voted for Hug.

The council chose the new representative from among five finalists they interviewed last week. The five had come from an original pool of 12 applicants for the seat.

During his interview last week, Hug said the most important issue for District 4 is filling the council seat, “and once that vacancy is filled, it’s restoring the confidence in that seat in that district.” Beyond that, he listed affordable housing and preventing brain drain to other cities for better pay and working conditions.

Hug said he would be effective representing the district because of his community college board groundwork and his roots in South Omaha, going back three generations.

“I am South Omaha,” Hug said. “It’s as much a part of me as anything else.”

Hug said he loves going to neighborhood meetings, fish fries, church dinners and festivals — being accessible to people and learning their concerns.

“You just have to make that commitment,” he said.

Palermo is in jail awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a felony fraud charge. The council had voted in August to remove Palermo from his seat for missing meetings since his arrest in April.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

