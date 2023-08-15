The Omaha City Council has given the green light for construction of a residential, retail and business complex in the historic heart of North Omaha.

The council unanimously approved nearly $9.5 million in tax-increment financing for the $72.5 million two-building complex on the northeast corner of 24th and Lake Streets.

Forever North Real Estate LLC, whose sole member is North End Teleservices CEO Carmen Tapio, will own the complex.

Both buildings will be four stories. The first building will face 24th Street. City planner Don Seten told the council that building will have about 16,000 square feet of retail and dining space on the ground level and 81,000 square feet of office space on the upper three floors.

North End will move all of its employees to the complex. The company also will add about 50 people to its workforce to coincide with the move. In all, North End will occupy the top two floors of the first building.

The second building will be an apartment building that will have 99 units ranging from one bedroom to three bedrooms. Monthly rents for each unit will range from $850 to $2,000. The apartment building will face Lake Street.

The apartment building will also include a fitness center, a day care and community space.

The complex will be served by 146 parking spots, including on-street parking. The 95 off-street spaces will include some in an underground parking garage.

Although one person at Tuesday's council meeting expressed concern that one of the buildings is too close to a sidewalk, City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson, who represents North Omaha's District 2, said the complex’s sidewalk setback is similar to setbacks for other area buildings, including the Union of Contemporary Art that is located across Lake Street.

“I think the project is huge. I think it is fabulous. I think it’s definitely going to add value to the area,” Johnson said.

Ashley Kuhn, president of the Black-owned construction company Blair Freeman Group, said developers intend to apply for financing for the project from the American Rescue Plan Act, in addition to the city-approved tax-increment financing.

TIF allows developers to take out a loan to cover eligible redevelopment expenses in areas deemed blighted. The loan is paid back, generally over a 15- to 20-year period, by using the increased property taxes that are generated on a new development.

The Forever North project is at a location that once contained a Safeway supermarket in the 1960s and more recently the Omaha Small Business Technology Center. The buildings had fallen into disrepair and were torn down two years ago to pave the way for the site’s redevelopment.

“The property has been sitting vacant for a long time. We get to put it back to a productive use. It helps support the surrounding land uses,” Seten said. “It’s a good investment for North Omaha.”

Construction for the two-building complex could begin as soon as next spring.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023