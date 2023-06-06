Omaha City Council members elected a president and vice president Tuesday.

Pete Festersen was once again elected to serve as council president with a unanimous vote. Aimee Melton of District 7 was elected vice president.

Under the City Charter, both positions are elected every two years.

The council president presides over all City Council meetings and serves as acting mayor when the mayor is out of town. If both the mayor and president are absent, those duties fall to the vice president.

Festersen thanked fellow council members after the vote and said he appreciates the work of the council to address agenda items and services needed in South Omaha.

"I also appreciate the message we're sending here today about working together as a group and being nonpartisan in moving our city forward," Festersen said.

South Omaha has been without a council representative since council member Vinny Palermo was federally indicted in April in connection with alleged fraudulent activity involving the Latino Peace Officers Association and Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or PACE, a youth sports charity run by police officers.

He will remain in custody until trial, which is at least months away.

Council members voted May 2 to permanently remove Palermo from his position as council vice president.

Melton also thanked fellow council members after the vote.

"I think this process over the last week and the discussions that we've all had sets an example that we're not necessarily seeing in the nation," Melton said. "That we can actually have conversations with each other and discuss what needs to get done. I look forward to working with you."

