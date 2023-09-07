One of the finalists to replace Vinny Palermo on the Omaha City Council is the social media manager for a church whose pastor has made national news for his fervent support of former President Donald Trump and demonization of President Joe Biden.

Terri Blackburn, one of five applicants the City Council will interview today, manages social media for the nondenominational Lord of Hosts Church in Omaha. She has appeared on some of the church’s online programs with the Rev. Hank Kunneman, including one on the church’s Facebook page in which the pastor says the 2020 election was stolen. Kunneman described a dream in which he said God showed him Satan speaking “through this guy that they call Biden.”

“There’s no way that you can deny that God’s hand is on President Trump, and it’s why they’re going after him so viciously,” Kunneman said in one of the church’s “Prophetic Pulse” programs in May. Blackburn was a panelist on the program.

The online videos from Lord of Hosts were the most remarkable things that The World-Herald has found in researching the five applicants’ online presence before today’s interviews.

Besides Blackburn, who is a Republican, the other finalists are: South Omaha neighborhood leader and volunteer Rebecca Barrientos-Patlan, a Republican; former City Councilman Garry Gernandt, a Democrat; Metropolitan Community College Board Member Ron Hug, a Democrat; and Erik Servellon, vice president of operations and development at Tri-Faith Initiative, a Democrat.

Council staff did social media research, in addition to checking voter registration and criminal history, on the 12 people who applied for the District 4 council seat. The council had not done that in 2020 when selecting Colleen Brennan as a replacement for Rich Pahls; council members were surprised, and public outcry ensued, when the Democratic appointee’s controversial blog posts surfaced later.

Blackburn, who formerly worked in Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s office, has worked as Lord of Hosts’ social media manager since September 2021, according to her application to be on the council. Her job includes engaging with online church members through social media posts, assisting with content creation for over a dozen social media accounts and helping “oversee the social media livestream moderating team.”

Some of those social media posts have included Kunneman’s controversial positions, which have drawn national attention. In a June 28 program, in which Blackburn also appears and which is posted on the church’s website, Kunneman said that if people believe Biden won the election, “well, you might want to re-examine your theology.”

Blackburn also has been promoting Lord of Hosts-sponsored conferences that include prominent pro-Trump evangelical Christian pastors, including the upcoming Open the Heavens event, which touts My Pillow founder Mike Lindell as a speaker.

Blackburn declined to comment on her positions on the views expressed on the programs on which she has appeared and which are posted on Lord of Hosts platforms. Nor would she discuss what people should conclude from her role in promoting the program. She said she would talk about why she wants to be on the council and what she wants to accomplish. But she referred questions, even those about her own views, to Lord of Hosts’ executive pastor.

“Any press questions related to Lord of Hosts Church, we direct to Pastor Christy Hair, because she handles all that,” Blackburn said.

Hair could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

The five finalists are seeking to replace Palermo, who was removed by the council after he missed meetings for months following his arrest and detainment on federal charges.

The six remaining members of the council will conduct public interviews of the finalists beginning at 9 a.m. today in the legislative chambers of the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam St. The council is expected to vote to appoint someone Sept. 12 to complete Palermo’s term, which ends in 2025.

Asked Wednesday about the Lord of Hosts posts that Blackburn has been involved in, City Council President Pete Festersen said, “Everything is open to scrutiny when one is seeking public office.”

“This is why we’re having a public interview process,” he said. “It will be structured in nature, but council members can follow up as they see fit.”

Festersen, a Democrat, said he found some of the posts “concerning and not reflective of City Council District 4.”

City Council Vice President Aimee Melton, a Republican, said she got to know Blackburn when she worked in the Mayor’s Office.

“To me, she’s always come across as a very smart, intelligent, energetic female who has a zest for life,” Melton said. “And who loves God. I guess, when did that become bad?”

She said the comments of other people from the church that Blackburn might have posted as part of her job shouldn’t be held against Blackburn, any more than a candidate’s views should be held against a political consultant who posts them for her.

The four other finalists are more well known than Blackburn. They’ve all either run for or held elected public office. Barrientos-Patlan does not appear to have a Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) account.

Gernandt, who was on the council for 16 years, has a Facebook page with mostly a variety of personal and neighborhood posts, including donations to birthday fundraisers and promoting a nonprofit he supports, Team Bike Rescue Omaha.

Servellon’s Facebook account includes posts about the 2022 Learning Community Council election that he lost, exhortations to people to get vaccinated during the pandemic and friends’ birthday fundraiser donations. He also has posted promotions of Tri-Faith events, such as the upcoming United We Walk, which Tri-Faith holds at its multi-faith campus to raise money and celebrate religious and cultural diversity.

Hug’s Facebook has generally personal and neighborhood-related posts, donations to friends’ birthday fundraisers, including one to Planned Parenthood, and some promotions of Sons of Italy feeds and the Santa Lucia Festival. Among his few older Twitter posts was one supporting a statewide mask mandate during the COVID pandemic.

In one of the Lord of Hosts livestreams, Blackburn touted a summer conference, “Engage the Nation,” as one that would encourage and teach “Christians who want to do more to stand up for Biblical values in their city.”

Asked how she would do that on the council, she said she feels like there needs to be more communication and she would communicate with District 4 constituents and other Omahans, and be available and open to listening to everyone about their concerns and what they want the city to be.

“I put my name in as an applicant for a seat on the City Council because I feel like there are a lot of great things that are happening here in the city of Omaha, and I would absolutely love to be a part of them,” Blackburn said.

Whether or not she gets the appointment, Blackburn said she intends to run for the council in 2025. She already has a campaign website up.

World-Herald staff writers Luna Stephens and Emily Nitcher contributed to this report.

