The five finalists for the vacant Omaha City Council seat made their case publicly Thursday about why they should be appointed to represent District 4 for the next 1½ years.

The applicants fielded questions from the current six council members in an open meeting Thursday. The council expects to vote Tuesday to appoint one of the five to finish the term of Vinny Palermo, who was ousted by the council for missing meetings after he was arrested on federal felony charges.

The interviews were structured, with council members reading an identical set of eight questions to each person, without follow-up queries, although council members are free to follow up on their own.

The questions sought to elicit the applicant's views on public projects in South Omaha and the top district and city-wide issues; their involvement in diversity, equity and inclusion; and how they would handle the job's demands, work with constituents, and balance District 4 and citywide needs.

Here are some of the highlights. They're in the order that the candidates went in the interviews after drawing numbers. You can see the full video (it's only about 2½ hours) here.

Garry Gernandt, a 77-year-old retired police sergeant who previously served 16 years on the council, gave an on-brand answer to the question about balancing the City Council job with this professional and personal life.

"There's a line in a country music song that goes, my dog's gone, my truck's gone, my girlfriend's gone," Gernandt said. "Bottom line is, I've got the time."

He said he would follow what he called his "three R's" to prepare for making informed votes: reach, research and rely. He would reach out for opinions from "the 50 or so listening posts" he had established in his prior terms. He would research the issues, including talking with city staff. He would rely on fellow council members to provide feedback.

"And put that all together plus a little bit of South Omaha commonsense and make a decision," Gernandt said.

He said he'd collaborate with neighborhood associations by going to their meetings because it's important to talk with them "on their turf."

Gernandt said the top issues in District 4 are housing, public safety and transportation, in that order. Citywide, he listed property taxes, infrastructure and public safety. He said the city should acquire a second police helicopter as "a force multiplier" to help address a shortage of police officers.

"I still have a capital C for 'care' for District 4 of our city," Gernandt said.

Ron Hug, a 67-year-old small-business owner, cited his 24 years on the Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors and in neighborhood organizations in response to questions about handling the job demands.

Hug said he loves going to neighborhood meetings, fish fries, church dinners and festivals — being accessible to people and learning their concerns.

"You just have to make that commitment," he said.

Hug said Metro's diversity — 35% minority students — reflects the community college's DEI efforts. He said he helped push for funding to create a diversity officer position in the early 2000s.

"For an organization like Metro, that's the global policy," Hug said. "It has to be ingrained in the fabric of the institution. It's just that hiring, it's every aspect of procurement. It's every contract you want to let out."

He said the most important issue for District 4 is filling the council seat, "and once that vacancy is filled, it's restoring the confidence in that seat in that district." Beyond that, he listed affordable housing and preventing brain drain to other cities for better pay and working conditions.

Hug said he would be effective representing the district because of his community college board groundwork and his roots in South Omaha, going back three generations.

"I am South Omaha," Hug said. "It's as much a part of me as anything else."

Terri Blackburn, a 30-year-old social media manager for Lord of Hosts Church, said "a lot of great projects and developments" and opportunities are happening in District 4. She cited such examples as Choice Neighborhoods Grant-supported revitalization of Southside Terrace and the Indian Hills neighborhood.

She said the city must "make sure that all of those residents are being communicated with, to make sure that there is open communication, that they know exactly what to expect, and where we're at in the process, that there's continual conversation with those residents so that they feel a part of the process."

Blackburn also cited the opportunity of economic recovery grants for South and North Omaha from the Nebraska Legislature. She said it's important that the city communicate with small businesses and nonprofits so they know about the grants and how to apply for them.

She said her experience competing in track for UNO and obtaining her master's degree while working have helped her learn time-management skills to handle the demands of the job.

As for DEI, she noted she is the only Black candidate and the youngest candidate.

"Those are things that are important, because that brings a different perspective," Blackburn said.

As the head coach of a youth track club, she said, she works with coaches from all over the city. It's important, she said, to have diversity of thought, to bring people with different perspectives and ideas to the table and "actually collaborate and have conversations."

Blackburn said increasing communication and citizen engagement is one of the biggest issues for District 4 and the whole city. She also spoke about making sure Omaha continues to grow.

Blackburn said her "heart" for people, to see Omaha grow and to collaborate with people with a variety of views would make her a good council member.

"I really do care," she said. "And I want to help in any way possible."

Erik Servellon, a 36-year-old vice president for Tri-Faith Initiative who served as a flight medic in Afghanistan, said he is involved with two state- and city-related projects in South Omaha. He's on the steering committee of the Latino Economic Development Council, which has applied for state recovery money for development and tourism. And he's on the board of One World Community Health Centers, which is looking to redevelop and provide more services in District 4.

He said he supports Canopy South, the organization that is working with the city and federal government on Southside Terrace and Indian Hills neighborhood revitalization.

Servellon said people in government need to think beyond ideological debates about DEI to how it effects the quality of people's lives. For example, he said, two days ago he ran into a Spanish-speaking couple at the City Clerk's Office trying to address a letter they had received in English. He stopped to interpret for them. If the letter could have been translated, it would have helped, he said.

"In speaking about equity, diversity and inclusion, it's very important to recognize that District 4 does have a strong and large Latino population," said Servellon, who is Latino. "This council has the opportunity to appoint the very first Latino to ever serve on the council."

He said a top priority in District 4 is closing the large gap between the authorized strength of the Police Department and the number of officers. He also cited leveraging economic recovery money into further development and "restoring public trust in this seat."

"I do bring a fresh perspective, a different perspective, but one that is informed by understanding the issues, one that is experienced by putting my work and serving in many different nonprofits and the boards and committees that I serve on," Servellon said. "I understand the issues. I'll be a collaborative councilperson, and I'll be somebody that brings a lot of energy to the scene."

Rebecca Barrientos-Patlan, a 65-year-old volunteer, cited her history of volunteering and leading neighborhood organizations and projects. When she started the Burlington Road Neighborhood Association in 2003, she said, she was "a little Mexican girl starting an association in a Polish neighborhood." Her neighbors were wondering what to do about all the Mexicans moving in.

"What I did with that is we created BRNA and we worked on (being) good neighbors ... the Golden Rule," Barrientos-Patlan said. "We took one issue at a time, and we worked it all out."

She said the city's combined sewer overflow control program is the biggest issue in the district. She said the cost to taxpayers and homeowners is too high, and suggested money could be moved from elsewhere in the city budget to help pay for it.

Barrientos-Patlan said she was born and raised in South Omaha, saw it "turn into a ghost town," has hundreds of relatives there, and wents to help it keep coming back.