Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen wants to shave a sliver more off the city’s property tax levy than Mayor Jean Stothert proposes to trim.

Festersen has proposed a amendment to the city’s 2024 budget that would cut $850,000 that the mayor proposes to add to the city’s cash reserve fund and apply it to a property tax cut instead. His proposal also would take another $50,000 from the city’s contingency fund to pay for the tax cut.

Stothert has proposed a 2.1% cut in the city’s property tax rate as part of her $508 million budget. The council is scheduled to vote on the budget Tuesday.

Festersen’s proposal would make for a slightly larger reduction, about 2.5%, in the city’s property tax levy.

Under either scenario, many in Omaha still would see increased city property taxes because of rising property valuations.

Festersen said he’s proposing the additional tax levy cut in order to be responsive to taxpayers’ concerns.

“I know this won’t totally change the situation for individual property owners but it does increase the proposed cut by about 20% and is responsive to testimony at our public hearing,” Festersen said. “We need to recognize that valuations have increased substantially...and seek to maximize a property tax cut in 2024.”

City of Omaha taxes represent about one-fifth of Omahans’ overall property tax bills, with the majority of taxes levied by school districts. Any reduction in the city’s levy is primarily made possible by a 10% increase in total property tax valuations.

The owner of a home with a $200,000 property valuation in the City of Omaha paid $938 in city taxes last year.

If that same homeowner received a 10% valuation increase this year, the new city tax bill would climb by $72, or 7.7%, even with the mayor’s proposed levy reduction. Some taxpayers received even higher valuation increases than that.

At the same time, an owner of a $200,000 home with no valuation increase this year would see a $20 (2.1%) drop in city taxes under Stothert’s proposed budget, or a $25 (2.5%) drop if Festersen’s budget amendment passes.

Stothert said Monday that she opposes Festersen’s amendment.

“I support reducing the property tax levy whenever we can and I have done that,” the mayor said by email. “I don’t, however, support taking money from our cash reserve for a very minimal additional levy decrease.”

The city’s cash reserve fund stands at $30.8 million currently, and is projected to be at $36.5 million by the end of 2023, according to the mayor’s 2024 budget proposal.

Festersen said his proposal doesn’t decrease the cash reserve, but “just removes additional funds that were budgeted to cash reserves and returns to taxpayers instead.”

He said the projected cash reserve of $36.5 million would be near the maximum amount allowed by city charter.

His proposed change is one of several budget amendments on the council’s agenda Tuesday.

Councilmember Juanita Johnson proposes to add $1 million in spending for an Omaha 100 Inc. minority business development grant program. Johnson proposed two ways of paying for that. One would redirect the $850,000 Stothert has slotted for cash reserves, plus $150,000 from a contingency fund. The other would cut personnel funding from the Parks, Recreation and Public Property Department.

Johnson also proposes spending a total of $50,000 in contingency funds for four community programs.

Council Vice President Aimee Melton wants to add $50,000 to the city parks budget, offset by money from the contingency fund, to pay for maintenance and improvements in city-owned common ground areas in the Willow Wood subdivision.

Councilmember Danny Begley has proposed reallocating money from the contingency fund to allot $40,000 to the Nebraska Center for Workforce Development and Education plus $5,000 grants to two nonprofits.

Councilmember Don Rowe wants to move $50,000 from contingency funds to provide additional funding to Heartland Hope Mission’s hunger prevention programs and to the city parks department to buy equipment for children with communication disabilities.

Councilmember Brinker Harding proposes to appropriate $15,000, offset by the contingency fund, to B&B Sports Academy, the nonprofit gym led by boxer Bud Crawford.

