The Omaha City Council voted Tuesday to remove Vinny Palermo from the council, more than three months after federal agents arrested him on suspicion of fraud and other offenses.

Palermo, who had twice been elected to represent South Omaha's District 4, has been in jail awaiting trial since his April 21 arrest. Council members voted 6-0 Tuesday to remove him from his seat because he had three months of unexcused absences while in jail.

City Council President Festersen noted that Palermo or a representative had the opportunity under city law to speak on his behalf Tuesday. Neither his attorney nor anyone else appeared, but his attorney W. Randall Paragas, submitted a document to the council.

Council Vice President Aimee Melton said this is not about determining Palermo’s guilt or innocence, although the federal court has determined there’s enough there to detain him.

“We're simply sitting here as a body wanting to have representation for District 4 because District 4 constituents deserve to have representation,” Melton said.

Now begins a process of selecting a new council member to represent District 4 for the remainder of Palermo's term. The council will appoint a person after a public process that the council is expected to lay out Tuesday.

The council cited a City Charter provision for removing a council member from office. The section, 2.05, says a council member "shall be deemed to have forfeited office upon any of the following grounds," and lists seven reasons. One of those is, "Being absent from regular Council meetings for three consecutive calendar months without being excused by the Council."

People in South Omaha's District 4 have effectively been without representation since Palermo's arrest. He has been in jail since then awaiting trial on nine charges, including wire fraud and bank fraud, in what federal prosecutors have labeled a public corruption case involving a former Omaha police captain, former Omaha police officer and a hired fundraiser.

Palermo also has been charged with violating the conditions of his federal probation term, which he began in 2019 after pleading guilty to three misdemeanor counts of failing to file tax returns. He is alleged to have left the state without notifying his probation officer on multiple occasions, and he is now accused of committing multiple federal felony offenses while on supervised release.

Voters re-elected Palermo in 2021, despite the tax offenses. His council term ends in 2025. The person the council appoints to replace Palermo would serve the remainder of his term. District 4 includes much of the southern part of the City of Omaha from the Missouri River on the east to 96th Street on the west.

Palermo was vice president of the council when he was arrested. Council members voted soon after his indictment to remove him as vice president. A citizen-led effort to recall Palermo fizzled after organizers missed the deadline to submit the signatures needed to trigger a recall election.

