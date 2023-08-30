The Omaha City Council will interview five applicants to fill the District 4 seat vacated by the council's removal of Vinny Palermo.

The five are Garry Gernandt, who represented the South Omaha council district for 16 years; Metropolitan Community College board member Ron Hug; neighborhood organization leader Rebecca Barrientos-Patlan; former Stothert administration official Terri Blackburn; and Erik O. Servellon, a former member of the Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council.

The council's president and vice president announced Wednesday that they had chosen the five interviewees from among 12 people who applied to be appointed to finish Palermo's term, which ends in 2025. The council voted Aug. 1 to remove Palermo for missing three months of council meetings while in jail awaiting trial on federal felony charges. He has since pleaded guilty to one of those charges, conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

"Council members worked together to identify the candidates they were most interested in advancing to the public interviews," council President Pete Festersen said. "We look forward to engaging them in-depth."

The council didn't vote to select the five. Instead, Festersen said, the selections were based on opinions that he and the council's vice president, Aimee Melton, collected in discussions with each of their four fellow council members.

Three of the five selected for interviews are Democrats and two are Republicans. The council is elected on a nonpartisan basis. Asked if the party mix was deliberate, Festersen said no, that the five represent council members' consensus on which applicants they want to interview.

"The group that has advanced has the critical mass of support from council members," Festersen said.

He said the council appreciated all 12 people who applied. He called them "an impressive group."

The council will conduct open, public interviews of the candidates at a special meeting scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 7 in the legislative chambers of the City County Building, 1819 Farnam St. The council expects to vote on appointing a new District 4 council member at its Sept. 12 meeting.

Gernandt, a Democrat, represented District 4 on the City Council for 16 years. Voters first elected him in 2001, and then re-elected him three times. He did not seek election in 2017, saying he was retiring after 51 years of public service. Gernandt is a retired Omaha Police Department sergeant.

Hug, a Democrat, has been on the Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors since 1998. A former machinist, Hug is currently operations manager for City Taxi Inc., according to his application.

Barrientos-Patlan, a Republican, founded the Burlington Road Neighborhood Association in 2003. She currently volunteers at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility. She ran for the District 4 council seat in 2017 and 2021, finishing second to Palermo two years ago, and has unsuccessfully sought election to the Nebraska Legislature and the Omaha Public Schools board.

Blackburn, a Republican, worked in Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's office as community and government affairs coordinator from 2018 through 2021. She currently works as social media manager for Lord of Hosts Church in Omaha, according to her application.

Servellon, a Democrat, was a member of the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy County Coordinating Council from 2021 to 2022. The former business outreach coordinator for the Avenue Scholars Foundation, Servellon is currently vice president of operations and development for the Tri-Faith Initiative in Omaha.

