Hours after the Omaha City Council repealed or amended a raft of gun ordinances to comply with a new Nebraska law, Mayor Jean Stothert issued an executive order that will prohibit people from carrying firearms while on city-owned properties.

Signs will be posted on those properties beginning this week. Stothert’s executive order prohibits firearms at properties owned, leased or managed by the city. Those properties include buildings, facilities, parks and public spaces.

Law enforcement personnel, trained security members under contract or supervision of a government agency and people who receive prior approval from Police Chief Todd Schmaderer are exempt from the executive order. The order also exempts people who are using shotguns recreationally at the Harry A. Koch Trap and Skeet facility in Seymour South Park near 72nd and Harrison Streets.

Stothert’s executive order goes into effect Saturday. On Tuesday, the city council unanimously voted to repeal 22 gun ordinances and amend eight other ordinances because they were invalidated by the new state law, which also takes effect Saturday.

Repealed city ordinances include a requirement to obtain a permit to buy a handgun, a prohibition on people under 21 possessing guns that can be concealed, and restrictions on carrying concealed weapons without a state permit and transporting certain firearms.

LB 77 will allow Nebraskans 21 and older to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The bill will apply statewide.

City Council President Pete Festersen said Wednesday he supports the mayor’s executive order.

“Anything we can do to keep our public places safe and secure, we should be doing,” Festersen said. “In addition to the executive order, I’m also pursuing additional measures we can adopt through ordinance.”

He said he’s considering ideas such as regulating ghost guns and high-capacity accessories, and protecting public properties. Festersen had asked the City Law Department in early August to research those ideas and other “new common-sense gun regulations” in cooperation with the Omaha Police Department and City Council.

Stothert, Schmaderer and a majority of the City Council opposed LB 77 while it was being debated in the Legislature. But now that it will soon be law, the city was left with no choice but to scrap many of its own gun laws.

“Given the enactment of LB 77, it’s imperative, I think, on the city to not leave those laws on the books,” City Attorney Matt Kuhse said prior to the council’s vote. “I think it’s disingenuous for us to allow our citizens to believe these laws are active.”

The loosened gun restrictions will likely result in a rise in requests to police that can't be satisfied, Kuhse said.

“What’s illegal today won’t be illegal on Sept. 2,” Kuhse said. “The public may not know that. They’re going to be calling the police department for help if they see something that is alarming them. The police are going to show up and they’re not going to be able to do anything about it.”

Festersen said the affected city gun ordinances helped get about 1,400 illegal guns off the streets last year. People who have been charged under the repealed gun laws will have their cases dismissed after Saturday if they haven’t been fully resolved before that date.

World-Herald staff writer Christopher Burbach contributed to this report.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023