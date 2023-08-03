The City of Omaha will hold a parade Aug. 12 in downtown Omaha in honor of acclaimed and undefeated boxer Terence “Bud” Crawford.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., with a celebration to follow at the Riverfront Pavilion in the Gene Leahy Mall. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced the details Thursday afternoon.

The parade will occur two weeks after Crawford TKO’d Errol Spence Jr. in the ninth round of their much-ballyhooed fight in Las Vegas on Saturday. With the win, the Omaha resident united all four title belts — BF, WBA, WBC and WBO - in the 147-pound welterweight class. The win also pushed Crawford’s career record to 40-0.

Crawford has been described by many as a great representative of Omaha. He wears the city’s name on the back of his boxing trunks. He also heads B&B Sports Academy at 30th and Sprague Streets in North Omaha. It is at the academy where young boxers train and are inspired by the hometown hero’s success.

“I felt so good just seeing a boxer especially as good as Crawford coming out from Omaha, a place that’s not very known,” 20-year-old Adonis Marcial-Rodriguez said earlier this week. “To not only show why he is the best boxer, but he showed his abilities and skills, discipline, everything.”

The excitement Crawford generates goes well beyond the gym’s walls.

“Everyone in Omaha is excited,” said City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson of District 2 North Omaha. “We have a homegrown man in our community that has reached the highest of the heights.”

World-Herald reporter Christopher Burbach contributed to this report.