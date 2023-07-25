Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Tuesday revealed a proposed budget boosting city spending by nearly 7%, an increase fueled by initiatives seeking to improve police officer recruitment and retention and to prepare for the opening of the city’s new central library.

Stothert said the police budget will go up almost 10% if sizable boosts in police pay are approved by the union and City Council. Those previously announced incentive pay increases are intended to boost lagging recruitment that in recent years has left the department well short of its authorized strength.

“This is investment in public safety and our police officers and is definitely worth the cost,” Stothert said in her budget address to the Omaha City Council Tuesday.

A proposed 8.3% increase in the library budget will add staff positions that will aid in the planning and preparation for the 2026 opening of the new main library at 72nd and Dodge Streets.

Stothert said she usually seeks to keep the general fund budget increases within 4%, and said the 2024 budget would have been in that ballpark were it not for the police and library initiatives. The police pay increase alone accounts for roughly 2 percentage points of the 7% overall general fund budget increase.

The $508 million Stothert budget would drop the city property tax levy by 2%, primarily made possible by a 10% increase in total property tax valuations. She said she was proud to cut the levy for the fourth time as mayor, but also acknowledged that with the much higher valuations that are being fueled by rising real estate values, many in Omaha will see tax increases.

In all, the city’s total property tax collections are projected to be at $227 million, up 8% over this year.

Stothert also noted that the 2024 still does not utilize a 3.5% levy increase authorized by voters in 2020 to fund a $200 million road repair and rehabilitation program. The city has found enough money to fund the program without turning to that levy authority.

Stothert’s capital improvement budget continues to include $306 million for the downtown-to-midtown streetcar system that is slated to be built by 2026. But in 2024, some $147 million of those funds will be allocated for construction and procurement costs, including possible purchase of the first rail cars for the system.

Along with the big increase in property valuations, sales tax collections are expected to be up 7%, and restaurant tax collections are expected to be up 6%. She said those rising revenues are a sign of Omaha’s healthy economy.

A public hearing on the budget is set for Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Legislative Chambers. The council vote would be held Sept. 12.

Some budget highlights by budget area:

Police and Fire

While the police budget of $185 million represents a 4% increase, but that number would be increased nearly $10 million to 10% if the police union and city council approve proposed incentive pay adjustments.

The city currently has about 811 sworn officers, well below its authorized strength of 906.

Stothert said ever since the 2020 protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, the city has struggled to attract qualified police applicants.

“Public safety is my top priority, and this is a crisis,” Stothert said.

Under the proposed salary enhancements, starting pay would be boosted from about $52,000 to nearly $71,000 — the highest in Nebraska, and the highest in the nation among comparable sized cities, Stothert said.

The top salary for police officers also increases under the plan to from about $90,000 to $98,000. Stothert said she hopes with those adjustments, improved recruitment and retention can get police numbers back up to authorized levels.

The budget also includes funds to advertise the police openings, including for the first time television ads.

Other new police costs include picking up the cost of co-responders who go out on mental mental health-related costs. Those positions were formerly funded by philanthropy and grants.

The city also would pay roughly $570,000 for a new and updated truck for the bomb disposal unit.

The fire department budget would increase 1.7%. The department is currently close to its authorized strength. There is $9 million budgeted for equipment replacement.

Libraries

The budget includes the appropriation of the $150 million for the new central library, with all of that money raised privately by Heritage Omaha. Site preparation work for the new library has already begun.

The libraries would also add nine staff positions as it begins building toward the 2026 opening of the new facility.

Public works

The city’s cost for waste removal are projected to be up about 3%, mostly due to increased recycling by people in Omaha.

“It’s good news, but it does cost us more to take care of the recycled materials,” Stothert said.

Parks

The budget would increase by nearly 6%. Initiatives include increased pay intended to attract more lifeguards and summer camp staffers.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of July 2023