Omahans voiced their concerns related to increased property taxes, growing city spending and a lack of representation for South Omaha at a City Council hearing Tuesday evening on Omaha’s proposed 2024 budget.

Mayor Jean Stothert unveiled her spending and tax plan two weeks ago. It would increase city spending by nearly 7%, which some members of the public said Tuesday is too much.

Linda Bors told council members that she would like to see a smaller increase in spending so that the property tax rate can be reduced by more than the 2% cut that Stothert has proposed.

“Be mindful of the growing tax burden on all taxpayers, including retirees like myself, and hold the spending increase to 4% or less,” she said.

A number of Omahans noted that sharp increases in property valuations in recent years have resulted in significant property tax hikes for many individuals, even though the city’s tax rates have not gone up. That same outcome is sure to happen under this new budget proposal as well, since the city’s tax base is rising 10%.

Stothert’s proposed $508 million budget — even with the proposed 2% rate cut — would bring in $227 million in total property tax collections for the city, which amounts to an 8% increase.

Stothert has said she was proud to cut the city’s levy for the fourth time as mayor, while she also acknowledged the impact on some taxpayers.

Two city initiatives have added to the proposed budget.

First, the police budget is slated to go up almost 10% if increases in police pay are approved by the union and Omaha City Council.

Secondly, a proposed 8.3% increase in the library operating budget would be needed to add employees to plan and prepare for the 2026 opening of a new main library at 72nd and Dodge Streets.

Several speakers said they support the increase in the police budget, but some said they’d rather see that money go toward investing in other community resources.

A few District 4 residents noted the empty seat in the room where former Councilman Vinny Palermo used to sit. The council voted to remove Palermo last week after he had missed three months of meetings while in jail awaiting trial on federal felony charges.

Rebecca Barrientos-Patlan said she doesn’t think the needs of South Omaha are represented enough in the budget because the district doesn’t have a council member.

“As I read the whole budget, I noticed that empty seat,” she said. “There just was not enough allocated for us.”

Barrientos-Patlan said she also would like to see the nuisance task force brought back as part of the Police Department’s budget and for the city to once again allocate funds to the nonprofit Police Athletics for Community Engagement group. No money is planned for the organization in the proposed budget.

Isabella Manhart asked the council to consider pushing back the date to vote on the budget so that District 4 could have representation.

“There’s a whole large segment of your taxpayers who are not going to be able to get a say and that’s really not fair,” Manhart said.

Council members anticipate appointing a replacement for Palermo at the Sept. 12 meeting, which is also when they plan to vote on the budget.

