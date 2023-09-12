The Omaha City Council voted Tuesday to adopt a $508 million budget for 2024 that will include a 10% increase in police funding once a new contract with police officers is approved.

The budget passed mostly as presented by Mayor Jean Stothert. The council approved an amendment, proposed by council President Pete Festersen, which would decrease the city's property tax levy by 2.5% instead of the 2.1% that Stothert proposed. The larger cut in the tax rate, approved on a 5-1 vote, is funded by $900,000 that Stothert had proposed adding to the city's cash reserves.

Although the budget slightly reduces the city's tax levy, it does not guarantee lower tax bills. Many Omaha property owners will still pay more in city taxes because of rising property valuations.

The budget boosts city spending by about 7 percent, driven largely by initiatives to recruit and retain more police officers and to prepare for the opening the city's new central library.

The budget includes an increase of about $9.6 million for police recruitment and retention, Festersen said in Tuesday's meeting. That's to pay for provisions in a new contract negotiated between the city and the Omaha Police Officers Association, which appears likely to sail to approval Sept. 19.

As of Tuesday, the city was 99 officers short of its authorized number of 906 sworn officers, Police Chief Todd Schmaderer told the council Tuesday.

"I view the proposed pay package as prudent and necessary so the Omaha Police Department can attempt to crawl out of the national hiring crisis," Schmaderer said, urging the council to approve the contract.

"If passed, an aggressive hiring campaign will commence, highlighting the new pay package and other benefits of working for the Omaha Police Department," he said.

Council member Brinker Harding said the contract is a step toward attracting and retaining seasoned officers.

"It does come with a rather steep price tag, but it's one that's completely warranted," Harding said.

Under the proposed salary enhancements, starting pay for new recruits would be boosted from about $52,000 to nearly $71,000 — the highest in Nebraska, and the highest in the nation among comparably sized cities, Stothert has said.

The top salary for police officers also increases under the plan from about $90,000 to $98,000.

The budget also includes an 8.3% increase in library funding.

The city will add nine library staff positions as it begins building toward the 2026 opening of the new main library at 72nd and Dodge Streets, as well as the creation of a new distribution system for the entire library system

The proposed budget includes the appropriation of the $150 million for the new central library, with all those funds raised by Heritage Omaha. Site preparation work for the new library has already begun.

Along with the big increase in property valuations, sales tax collections are expected to climb by 7% and restaurant tax collections by 6%.

The Fire Department budget would increase 1.7%. The department is currently close to its authorized strength. There is $9 million budgeted for equipment replacement.

City of Omaha taxes represent about one-fifth of Omahans’ overall property tax bills, with the majority of taxes levied by school districts. Any reduction in the city’s levy is primarily made possible by a 10% increase in total property tax valuations.

The owner of a home with a $200,000 property valuation in the City of Omaha paid $938 in city property taxes last year.

If that same homeowner received a 10% valuation increase this year, the new city tax bill would climb by nearly $70, or about 7%, even with the levy reduction. Some taxpayers received higher valuation increases than that.

At the same time, an owner of a $200,000 home with no valuation increase this year would see about a $25 (2.5%) drop in city taxes under the amended budget the council approved Tuesday.

