As Omaha continues to revel in the aftermath of Terence “Bud” Crawford’s championship-winning boxing match, Mayor Jean Stothert announced Thursday the city will hold a parade and celebration honoring Crawford on Aug. 12.

Scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at 19th and Farnam Streets, the parade will run east down Farnam Street to Gene Leahy Mall. There, a celebration congratulating and honoring Crawford will be held at the mall’s Riverfront Pavilion.

“We will celebrate Terence Crawford together for his outstanding achievements as a world champion, a coach and a mentor to the youth at the B&B Sports Academy,” Stothert said.

The celebratory parade and event will occur exactly two weeks after Crawford TKO’d Errol Spence in the ninth round of their much-ballyhooed fight in Las Vegas on Saturday. With the win, the Omaha resident unified all four title belts — BF, WBA, WBC and WBO — in the 147-pound welterweight class. The win also pushed Crawford’s career record to 40-0.

“There is nobody that I have ever met that’s more competitive,” Steven “So Cold” Nelson said of Crawford.

Nelson is the executive director of Crawford’s B&B Sports Academy located in North Omaha. Nelson also won a boxing match earlier on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Stothert said the city anticipates the celebration will draw 10,000 or more people downtown. To accommodate the crowds, she said all downtown parking meters will be free until 1 p.m. that Saturday. She added there will be free parking from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following parking garages: 15th and Douglas Streets, 19th Street and Capitol Avenue, 12th Street and Capitol Avenue and 19th and Harney Streets.

Police will close Farnam Street from 20th Street on the day of the parade. Stothert said all eastbound streets including Harney, Douglas, Leavenworth and Cuming Streets will be open for traffic coming downtown.

Those who wish to attend the celebration on the mall’s lawn may begin claiming spots at 8 a.m. on Aug. 12. Blankets are allowed. Plastic tarps or anything that can be staked into the lawn are not.

Crawford has been described by many as a great representative of Omaha. He wears the city’s name on the back of his boxing trunks.

“I felt so good just seeing a boxer especially as good as Crawford coming out from Omaha, a place that’s not very known,” 20-year-old boxer Adonis Marcial-Rodriguez said earlier this week at the B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha. “To not only show why he is the best boxer, but he showed his abilities and skills, discipline, everything.”

The excitement Crawford generates goes well beyond the gym’s walls.

“… He is a huge giant, most definitely in marginalized communities,” City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson of District 2 North Omaha said at the press conference.

Stothert estimated the entire event will cost anywhere from $80,000 to $100,000. The city will cover the majority of the cost. Stothert noted a lot of the city’s costs will be “in kind,” which includes things like police overtime and barricades. The city will waive all fees associated with applying permits.

Stothert added businesses have already or expressed interest in sponsoring the Crawford celebration.

“This is so important. We wanted it to be top notch,” she said. “The cost is something that we think is worth the expense.”

Crawford has previously been recognized by Stothert for his achievements. In 2015, she gave him a key to the city. In 2017, she proclaimed a Bud Crawford Day. Stothert said a statue of Crawford one day “is not out of the question.”

“He is our hometown hero now,” she said. “And he’s everybody’s hero.”

World-Herald staff writer Christopher Burbach contributed to this report.