Sarpy County is seeking applications to replace the current county treasurer, who has announced his resignation.

Trace Jones, whose resignation will take effect Aug. 31, began his term as treasurer in January and was set to serve until January 2026. Nebraska law calls for the county board to appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of the term.

A candidate for treasurer must be be a resident of Sarpy County and a registered voter. While not required by law, a candidate would ideally have a background in management and finance or banking, according to a press release from the county.

The treasurer’s salary for the 2023 fiscal year is $106,424 and is set to increase each year through 2026, according to Sarpy County’s website.

The treasurer supervises a staff of 28, according to the office’s website. The office has an annual operating budget of a little over $2 million, and it collects and distributes about $600 million a year in property and motor vehicle taxes and fees.

More information on the position and information on how to apply are available at www.sarpy.gov/940/Sarpy-Treasurer.

Jones said previously in an interview with The World-Herald that he’s “leaving on a high note” and that there wasn’t any particular incident that led to his resignation.

Before being elected in November to a full four-year term, Jones had been appointed by the Sarpy County Board as interim treasurer in April 2021 following the board’s removal of the previous treasurer, Brian Zuger, The World-Herald previously reported.

Zuger was removed after a state audit alleged a number of accounting errors, including miscalculated tax payments to school districts, inaccurate financial reconciliations and a patchwork system of bookkeeping.

