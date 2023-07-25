Sarpy County Treasurer Trace Jones has submitted his resignation.

Jones’ resignation will take effect Aug. 31, the county announced in a press release Tuesday. His resignation comes about nine months after he was elected to a four-year term.

In an interview with The World-Herald, Jones said he’s “leaving on a high note.” He said there wasn’t any particular incident that triggered his resignation.

“I’ve been very grateful to my staff, who have been absolutely fantastic. We’ve made a lot of improvements in that office, and it’s all because of their hard work,” he said. “With these jobs comes a lot of responsibility. And that responsibility wears on you. It’s time for me to step down and not do anything for a while.”

Jones was first appointed by the Sarpy County Board as interim treasurer in April 2021 following the board’s removal of previous Treasurer Brian Zuger. The board’s decision to remove Zuger came after a state audit detailed a number of alleged accounting errors, including miscalculated tax payments to school districts, inaccurate financial reconciliations and a patchwork system of bookkeeping.

The board removed the interim tag from Jones’ title in August 2022. A Republican, Jones began serving his elected term this year. His term was scheduled to last through 2026.

Jones said he ran for the full term to finish what he set out to do.

“Whether it was interim, appointed or elected, the job was the same and I was going to do it to the best of my ability,” he said. “I never had any political aspirations. But I felt needed to run to finish what I started in that office. We were doing really well, but we weren’t quite where we needed to be. And so I ran to finish the job. I think we’re at a very good spot.”

Jones said he was proud of a number of improvements. One example he gave was reducing the amount of time it takes for county taxpayers to register their vehicles. At the beginning of his tenure, he said people had to wait an average of 78 minutes. In four months, that average time was cut down to 10 minutes. Now, Jones said, the average wait time is less than 2½ minutes.

Among reasons for the reduction in wait time, Jones said, was reducing the number of hours the motor vehicle registration office was open and coupling that with more staff members on duty. He also filled staff vacancies.

Jones also praised the work of Dan Toleikis, chief deputy treasurer, for straightening out the county’s accounting practices.

“I’m leaving knowing the office is in great shape,” Jones said.

The County Board expects to fill the treasurer vacancy within 45 days after Jones’ departure.

