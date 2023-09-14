Several major local taxing entities in Douglas and Sarpy Counties will hold public hearings next week, as required by Nebraska's two-year-old "Truth in Taxation" law.

Homeowners and other property taxpayers in metropolitan Omaha and across Nebraska have been receiving large postcards in the mail this week advertising public hearings and detailing estimates of how the local governments' budgets could affect their own pocketbooks.

The public hearing in Douglas County is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Wednesday in the Legislative Chambers of the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam St.

The public hearing in Sarpy County is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium of Bellevue East High School, 1401 High School Drive in Bellevue.

Representatives of the local governments that are required to hold the hearings will present information on their budgets, and take public comment.

The hearings and postcards are part of a state law officially titled the Property Tax Request Act, but dubbed by supporters as "Truth in Taxation." The law passed in 2021. It took effect last year. So this is the second round of public hearings.

Backers of the law said they aimed to keep property taxes in check by making local elected officials more accountable for decisions that increase tax collections.

The law requires school districts, cities, counties and community colleges to send out the postcards and have joint public hearings when they propose increasing their property tax requirements on existing property by more than 2%. Higher tax collections resulting in from real growth, such as new construction or property improvements, do not count toward the 2% "allowable growth percentage" threshold.

The hearings must be held before the political subdivisions formally adopt their budgets and set their property tax rates. The hearings set for next week meet that deadline. But in reality, the local governments are highly unlikely to change their proposed tax rates at this point. They have pretty much decided their budgets and calculated their planned tax levies. Officially setting the rates is generally a formality.

The context behind the law is that many homeowners and other property taxpayers often pay higher taxes from year to year even if local governments don't raise their tax rates. That's because of rising valuations.

That's true again this year in metropolitan Omaha, even though some entities, such as the City of Omaha and the Omaha Public Schools, propose to lower their tax rates slightly.

The political subdivisions in the Omaha public hearing will be the Omaha and Bennington school districts, the City of Omaha, Douglas County, Metropolitan Community College and the City of Ralston.

The local governments in the Bellevue meeting will be Sarpy County, Bellevue Public Schools, the City of Bellevue and the City of Gretna.

Those are not the only entities that collect property taxes in the counties. Smaller political subdivisions are exempted by the state law. Others are keeping their property tax collections below the threshold established by the state law.

So the postcards and meetings won't give taxpayers a complete picture of their property tax bills. They won't know how much they owe until they get their tax statements, which typically arrive in December.