After the City of Omaha for decades has employed a full-time, in-house lobbyist to represent the city’s interests before the Nebraska Legislature, Mayor Jean Stothert is proposing to ax the position in favor of contracting with a lobbying firm.

The mayor’s budget proposal released last week eliminates the lobbyist position, which has been held for the last 29 years by Jack Cheloha. In what the mayor’s office terms as a cost-saving move, the city is instead proposing to contract with the Omaha-based Kelley Plucker lobbying firm.

City Attorney Matt Kuhse said Omaha was the only municipality in the state with its own internal lobbyist, and he said most cities of comparable size nationally also don’t employ one.

The city is budgeting $150,000 for the outside firm. Cheloha was paid just over $170,000 to serve as lobbyist and deputy city attorney, a figure Kuhse said was closer to $225,000 when including the cost of benefits, mileage and office expenses.

Moving to use of a contract lobbyist will be more efficient and effective, and Stothert believes “it’s in the best interest of the city,” Kuhse said.

Cheloha, who was informed of the plan by Kuhse a year ago, said he was given no reason for the change other than a desire “to go in another direction.”

The 58-year-old attorney said with the decision, he will be pushed into retirement at the end of this year, a year before he intended. But beyond any personal impact, he had doubts whether a contract firm can better represent the city’s interests.

Kelley Plucker has more than two dozen clients, including some that at times can be in conflict with the city’s position on issues. Among them are the Omaha police union, Douglas County, and Big Red Keno, the city’s keno operator.

Typically when a contract lobbyist has clients on two sides of an issue, the lobbyist chooses to represent one, with the other forced to seek other representation on that issue.

“How can you represent the best interest of the City of Omaha and your client when you are pulled in so many different directions?” Cheloha said. “I just think it's in the best interest of Omaha and their citizens to have someone dedicated full time to the city and their interest.”

Kuhse downplayed the significance of potential conflicts. Any conflicts that do arise will be handled between the city and the firm, he said, and they will also be addressed in the contract with the firm.

Kelley Plucker has previously represented the city. After a bidding process, it was hired a year ago to augment the city’s lobbying effort during 2023, paid $20,500 during the session. The firm was also paid $11,600 for work during 2022 on behalf of the Omaha streetcar project.

The principals behind Kelley Plucker are longtime Omaha lobbyist Mike Kelley, his son Sean Kelley and Julia Plucker, all of them attorneys.

Kuhse said the City Council is aware of the mayor’s proposal to eliminate the lobbyist position. If the budget is approved, a service contract between the city and the firm will later go before the council.

Martha Stoddard of the World-Herald's Lincoln Bureau contributed to this report.

