Twelve South Omaha residents submitted applications for the Omaha City Council seat left vacant by former Councilman Vinny Palermo.

Palermo was recently ousted from his seat on the council as he awaits trial on federal fraud charges. The City Council intends to fill Palermo's seat by the end of September after public interviews are held with qualified candidates.

The council voted 6-0 on Aug. 1 to remove Palermo, who has been in jail since April 21, from his seat after he accrued three consecutive months of unexcused absences from council meetings. Tuesday was the deadline for interested residents to submit applications to fill his seat.

The applicants named in a Tuesday press release from Council President Pete Festersen are Andrew Adams, Rebecca Barrientos-Patlan, Terri Blackburn, Samuel Canova, Garry Gernandt, Ron Hug, Margo Juarez, Mark Martinez, Anita Rojas, Ben Salazar, Erik Servellon and Joseph Velasquez.

The applicants represent a wide range of experiences, from former elected officials to community activists. Notably, Gernandt served as the District 4 councilman from 2001 to 2017, when he retired and Palermo took over. Multiple others, like Barrientos-Patlan and Salazar, have run for City Council previously in District 4.

The council will conduct public interviews of those they determine to be the most qualified candidates in an open meeting of the council on Sept. 7. The council anticipates appointing a replacement for Palermo at its Sept. 12 meeting, and that the new council member will take the oath of office Sept. 26.

Palermo, who was first elected to the council in 2017, faces nine felony charges including wire fraud and bank fraud in a public corruption case involving a former Omaha police captain, former Omaha police officer and a hired fundraiser. Palermo also has been charged with violating the conditions of his federal probation term, which he began in 2019 after pleading guilty to three misdemeanor counts of failing to file tax returns.

Voters re-elected Palermo in 2021, despite the tax offenses. His council term ends in 2025, and the person the council appoints to replace Palermo will serve the remainder of his term.

District 4 includes much of the southern part of the City of Omaha from the Missouri River on the east to 96th Street on the west.

World-Herald Staff Writer Christopher Burbach contributed to this report.

