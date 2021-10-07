14 apply to replace the late Mike Boyle on the Douglas County Board

Three current elected officials, two former officeholders and a former U.S. marshal who was an Omaha deputy police chief are among the 14 people seeking to fill the Douglas County Board vacancy created by the death of Mike Boyle.

The committee that will choose the new board member will meet Wednesday to winnow the field to a list of applicants to be interviewed. The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Room 702 of the City-County Building at 1819 Farnam St.

As required by state law, the committee members are County Clerk Dan Esch, County Treasurer John Ewing and County Attorney Don Kleine.

The applicants include Mark Martinez, who was the U.S. marshal for the District of Nebraska from 2010 to 2018 after a 25-year career in the Omaha Police Department.

Roger Garcia, a former Metropolitan Community College board member who came within three votes of defeating Boyle in the 2020 election, applied for the position.